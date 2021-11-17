Prep Wrestling Preview

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021-2022 WRESTLING PREVIEW

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

KIMBALL CUBS

Head Coach: David Joseph

Section 4A

Central Minnesota Conference: 4-2

Overall: 25-4

Coaching Staff:

Quinten Berres

Marcus Hamer

Ben Fox

Doug Joseph

Jordan Joseph

The Cubs defeated HLWW in their semifinals of the Section 4A duals 52-18 and ACGC for the Section championship 34-21. In the super regions they defeated Zumbota-Mazzeppa 35-23 and in the state semifinals they defeated Central Mn. conference rivals the Royalton-Upsala Royals 43-26. They defeated the Bertha Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Coop 49-21 to earn the Class A State Duals championship. The Cubs did graduate four very good seniors last spring, including three Section place winners and a previous section place winner that was injured. Two were state qualifiers and one earned the second place state medal. The Cubs will have eighteen with a great deal of experience, they actually dealt with a number of injuries last season, they hope to have those back in the lineup this season.They should have a great deal of experience at every weight this season. With twelve back with double figure wins, including six with twenty wins plus. This includes ten section place winners, seven super section place winners and three state medalists. The Cubs if they stay healthy should challenge those very good dual marks from last season and possibly for conference honors. They should make a very strong challenge to defend their Section 4A Dual title. This might be a better team than last year if they stay healthy, for for the Cubs to make a strong challenge to defend their title. Their key leaders should include: Carter Holtz (33-4), Ashton Hanan (32-2), Gavin Winter (29-7), Jack Bollman (23-11), Brett Schieflebein (16-9) and Hayden Rosenow (13-3).

Returning Wrestlers:

Carter Holtz 12th 33-4 Top 2/2nd/3rd State/AC

Ashton Hanan 12th 32-2 Top 2/2nd/3rd State/AC

Gavin Winter 11th 29-7 Top 2/2nd/5th State

Lucas Jurek 12th 28-7 Top 4/Top 5

Jack Bollman 11th 23-11 Top 4/4th

Ace Meyer 12th 16-18 Top 4/4th

Brett Schiefelbein 11th 16-9 Top 4/5th

Mark Schiefelbein 8th 13-15 Top 4/5th

Cody Leither 12th 12-10

Hayden Rosenow 10th 13-3 Top 5

Chase Anderson 11th 13-20 Top 4

Logan Kuseske 11th 9-8

Blake Brutger 11th 6-5

Hank Meyer 9th 3-6

William Serbus 10th 1-6

Nick Bowen 12th Injured (49-71 career)

Graduates:

Zach Holtz 24-1 Top 2/1st/2nd State/AC (167-29 Career)

Alex Nelson 29-4 Top 2//AC (106-50 Career)

Brandon Guggisberg 31-4 Top 2/3rd

Austin Donnay Injured 4-0 (66-91 Career)

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

Head Coach: Terry Gorecki

Section 7A

Central Minnesota Conference: 3-3

Overall: 20-11

Coaching Staff:

Brett Louden

Charley Rudy

Travis Holm

Spencer Elwell

Kevin Hines

Scott Gorecki

Jackson Held

Tyler Pasvogel

The Royals defeated Crosby-Ironton in the first round section 7A dual 57-15 and in the semifinals they defeated Mille Lacs 55-15. They defeated Aitkin 43-21 in the Section 7A championship. The Royals defeated Crookston 47-26 in the super section championship. They were defeated in the state semifinals by their Central Mn. Conference rival Kimball Area 45-26. The Royals did graduate four very good seniors last spring, including three super section place winners and a state medalist. The Royals will return seventeen with a great deal of experience, including a transfer from Sauk Rapids. They have nine section place winners and six super section place winners, including two state medalists. Look for the Royals to continue to make strides of improvement thru the course of the season. They should challenge those dual marks from last year and move up in the conference. They should make a strong challenge to defend their section dual honors. They could make a challenge for some state dual hardware if they state healthy. The key leaders should include: Gabe Gorecki (31-4), Jacob Leibold (25-2), Sawyer Simmons (26-8), Will Gorecki (23-14), Alex Diederich (15-6) and Tyson Leners (5-0).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Gabe Gorecki 12th 31-4 Top 2/1st/4th State/AC

Jacob Leibold 12th 25-2 Top 2/1st/2nd State/AC

Sawyer Simmons 10th 26-8 Top 2/2nd

Will Gorecki 11th 23-14 Top 2/2nd

Brady Yourczek 9th 17-17 Top 5

Michael Zimmerman 11th 16-14 Top 4/6th

Alex Diederich 11th 15-6 Top 2/4th (Transfer SR)/Injured

Bryce Binek 10th 13-10

Nicholas Leibold 10th 9-2

Bryce Holm 11th 9-18

John Bzdok 10th 7-10

Lane Olson 9th 8-5 Top 4/6th

Hunter Novitzki 12th 6-17

Tyson Leners 11th 5-0

Brock Costanzo 11th 7-22

Eli Psyck 10th 6-14 Top 4

Sam Tschida 12th 4-6

GRADUATES:

Mason Novitzki 32-7 Top 2/1st/6th State (110 Career Wins)

Austin Wensmann 21-13 Top 2/4th (53 Career Wins)

Aidan Olson 25-10 Top 4/3rd (54 Career Wins)

Brady Conrad 7-3 (75 Career Wins)

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Head Coach: Logan Oellien

Section 7A

Central Minnesota Conference: 1-5

Overall: 23-8

Coaching Staff:

Alex Lange

Jamey Koetter

Mike Jarnot

The Huskers defeated Rush City/Braham 55-12 in their first round section 7A duals. They were defeated on criteria by Aitkin 34-33 in the semifinal of the section 7A duals. The Huskers did graduate four seniors last spring, including three super section place winners with twenty-three wins plus. They will have back thirteen with a wide range of experience. This includes eight section place winners and four super section place winners, of which one was a state qualifier. This young team should continue to make strides of improvement thru out the season. If they do stay healthy they should challenge those dual meet marks from last season and move up in the conference standings. They should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in the section 7A dual meet campaign. The key leaders should include: Drew Lange (31-8), Sam Harren (30-6), William Pilarski (30-6), Masyn Patrick (30-8) and Luke Bieniek (19-18).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Drew Lange 10th 31-8 Top 2/1st

Sam Harren 12th 30-6 Top 2/6th

William Pilarski 9th 30-6 Top 2/3rd

Masyn Patrick 8th 30-8 Top 2/4th

Luke Bieniek 9th 19-18 Top 5

Jaxon Bartkowicz 8th 15-22 Top 5

Evan Litchy 10th 16-17

Evan Petron 10th 17-13

Kolton Harren 8th 13-20 Top 5

Wyatt Novitzki 9th 9-9

Simon Boeckman 8th 9-5 Top 5

Wyatt Pilarski 9th 7-2

Parker Wesbrock. 8th 2-1

GRADUATES:

Tate Lange 33-5 Top 2/2nd (130-88 Career)

Maxwell Secord 24-3 (75-57 Career)

Brandon Doll 23-9 Top 2/3rd (62-55 Career)

Gabe Urbanski 12-7 Top 4/4th (24-24 Career)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Head Coach: Dan Berg

Section 4A

Central Minnesota Conference: 2-4

Overall: 12-22

Coaching Staff:

Heath Kramer

Jeff Forcier

Joe Holdvogt

The Eagles defeated Sibley East in their first round section 4A dual 46-30. In the semifinals they were defeated by ACGC 62-12. The Eagles graduated just one senior last spring, he was a section place winner. The Eagles will be returning twelve with a great deal of experience. This includes nine section place winners and four super section place winners. Look for the Eagles to make continuous strides of improvement thru out the course of the season. If the Eagles stay healthy they should challenge those dual meet marks from last year and likely move up in the conference standings. They should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in this section 4A dual meet campaign. They could pull off a couple of surprises during the course of the season. The key leaders should include: Austin Schlangen (34-9), Teagyn Ludwig (31-11), Sam Nistler (29-11), Gavin Mathies (26-12) and Sonnie DeHeer (17-20)

Returning Wrestlers:

Austin Schlangen 12th 34-9 Top 2/2nd

Teagyn Ludwig 12th 31-11 Top 2/4th

Sam Nistler 11th 29-11 Top 4/Top 5

Gavin Mathies 12th 26-12 Top 2/Top 5

Gavon Caron 11th 17-20 Top 5

Sonnie DeHeer 10th 17-20 Top 5

Treyce Ludwig 9th 10-21 Top 4

Jordan Erpelding 9th 9-20

Issac Ortiz 10th 8-5

Brayden Kramer 9th 7-24

Jackson Geislinger 12th 4-25 Top 5

Anthony Albright 11th 5-16 Top 4

Cyrus Kammermeier 11th 1-11

Graduates:

Carter Mathies 17-21 Top 5

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Jeremy Reiter

Section 5A

Central Minnesota Conference: 0-5

Overall: 7-18

Coaching Staff:

Max Meagher: Assistant Coach

Tracey Piepenburg: Assistant/JH Coach

The Bulldogs were defeated in their first round section 5A dual by Minnewaska 60-7. They did graduate one very good senior last spring, a super section place winner. They will have back seven with a wide range of experience, including a pair of section place winners. If they can stay healthy and fill in with some of their junior varsity they should challenge those dual meet marks from last season. The key leaders should include: Spencer Eisenbraun (17-10), Peyton Hemmesch (16-10) and Mason McNab (14-14).

Returning Wrestlers:

Spencer Eisenbraun 11th 17-10 Top 4

Peyton Hemmesch 9th 16-10 Top 4/6th

Mason McNab 9th 14-14

Brandon Hess 10th 13-13

Aaron Mages 11th 10-17

Preston Welling 10th 10-18

Mitch Blonigen 9th 7-10

Seth Vearrier 10th 5-5

Grant Wendlandt 9th 4-3

Jose Anaya 10th 3-2

Trenton LeClair 12th 3-20

Preston Karscht 8th 2-4

Graduates:

Craig Schmitz 18-9 Top 2/5th (103-63 Career)

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

BECKER BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Travis Holt

Section 6AA

Mississippi 8 Conference: 7-0

Overall: 27-2

Coaching Staff:

Jesse Puncochar

Dustin Weege

Luke Salzer

The Bulldogs defeated Rocori in their first section 6AA dual 62-6 and they were defeated by Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield for the Section 6AA championship 36-24. The Bulldogs did graduate four very good seniors last spring, including two super section champions and a state medalist. They will have back overall a young team, that includes sixteen with double figure wins, of which six had twenty or more. This includes seven Super Section place winners and a state medalist. They will surly make strides of improvement thru out the season, they should make a strong challenge to defend their Conference honors. If they stay healthy, they should make a strong challenge for a section dual meet championship and possible some state hardware. Their key should leaders should include: Kaden Nicholas, Dylan Kolby, Adam Jurek, Tyson Ricker, Landen Kujawa, Mason Doucette, Ethan Duncombe and Drew May.

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Kaden Nicolas 9th 37-5 Top 2/2nd/5th State/AC

Dylan Kolby 11th 30-8 Top 4/2nd/AC

Adam Jurek 11th 25-9 Top 2/4th/AC

Tyson Ricker 11th 24-8 Top 2/4th/AC

Landen Kujawa 9th 24-10 Top 2/4th

Mason Doucette 12th 22-7 Top 4/4th

Ethan Duncombe 11th 19-13 Top 5

Drew May 10th 19-13 Top 5

Bryce Kushel 12th 18-20 Top 2/1st

Joseph Goth 12th 17-13

Owen Angell 9th 17-7

Isaac Daluge 9th 16-4

Nolan Muellner 11th 15-5

Isaac Regel 12th 16-4

Kevoun Drehmel 12th 13-4

Logan Jarvis 10th 11-6

Ryan Boecher 11th 8-17

Gavin Ratz 10th 9-11

Johnathon Boecker 9th 8-5

Nolan Jurek 9th 6-9

Ethan Orgon 12th 3-2

GRADUATES:

Caden Dewall 38-2 Top 2/1st/2nd State/AC (120-16 Career)

Lukas Paulson 34-4 Top 2/1st/AC (167-38 Career)

Kaden Rish

Brayden Weber 6-0 Injured (101-25 Career)

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

ROCORI SPARTANS

Head Coach: Dustin Kramer

Section 6AA

Central Lakes Conference: 8-3

Overall: 18-10

Coaching Staff:

Nate Humbert - Varsity Assistant

Nick Hoff - Varsity Assistant

Greg Spanier-Junior High

The Spartans were defeated by Becker in their Section 6AA dual 62-6. They did graduate two good seniors last spring both were Section place winers and one was an All Conference pick. The Spartans will returning eleven with a great deal of experience. This includes eight section place winners and four super section place winners. Look for the Spartans to continue a make strides of improvement thru out the season, if they stay healthy they should challenge those good dual meet numbers and possibly move up in the conference standings. They are in no doubt the toughest section in the state, yet they could surprise someone along the way. Their key leaders should include: Evan Moscho, Austin Moscho, Grady Minnerath, Jack Major and Mason Orth.

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Evan Moscho 10th 30-6 Top 4/3rd/AC

Austin Moscho 12th 28-8 Top 4/2nd/AC

Grady Minnerath 10th 23-12 Top 4/3rd

Jack Major 10th 21-11 Top 5/AC

Mason Orth 10th 20-11 Top 4/4th/AC

Luke Hemmesch 12th 16-12 AC

Davey Maldonado 9th 14-17 Top 5

Nathan Soldner 10th 12-13

Ryan Rose 12th 9-11 Top 5

Matthew Goebel 11th 10-17 Top 5

Aaron Baisley 9th 9-15

GRADUATES:

Carter Thelen 18-14 Top 4/4th/AC

Ben Hanson 17-15 Top 5

SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Head Coach: Cody Olson

Section 8AAA

Central Lakes Conference: 5-8

Overall: 9-17

Coach Staff:

Josh Halicke

Noel Meyer

Josh Stewart

Cole Stiel

Jackson Penk

Vince Burr

Paul Plonbom

The Sabres were defeated by the Lumberjacks of Bemidji 48-13 in the Section 8AAA semifinals. They did graduate seven seniors last spring, including four Section place winners and one state place winner. Despite the loss thru graduation, they will have eleven back with varsity experience. This includes five section place winners and three super section place winners and one state place winner. So look for them to make a challenge, if they can stay healthy, for a top four spot in the Section 8AAA duals meet campaign. They should challenge their dual meet marks from last season. Their key leaders should include: Spencer Johnson, Dylan Enriquez, Dutch Norby, William Budge and Ashton Lipinski.

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Spencer Johnson 12th 31-3 Top 2/1st/5th State/AC

Dylan Enriquez 12th 22-3 Top 2/4th/AC

Dutch Norby 12th 21-7 Top 5/AC

William Budge 12th 15-8 Top 5/AC

Ashton Lipinski 12th 12-6 Top 4/4th

Dylan Welle 12th 8-19

Zach Anderson 10th 7-22

Calen O’Connell 12th 4-5

Ryan Joyce 12th 4-16

Kaden Brooks 11th 4-15

Adam Haffner 12th 2-3

Donovan Lund 10th 1-5

Tucker Mugg 10th 1-0

GRADUATES:

Ethan Torgrimson 27-6 Top 2/1st/4th State/AC

Avery Kouba 6-9 Top 5

Austin Frauenholtz 6-11 Top 4

Logan Robebush 2-8 Top 5

Carter Swenson 6-8

Bret Thayer 8-14

Deegan LaSart 2-15

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

Head Coach: Derik Gilbertson

Section 8AAA

Central Lakes Conference: 2-11

Overall: 2-14

Coaching Staff:

Zach Brown

Taylor Lewandowski

The Storm did graduate three seniors last spring, including two All Conference performers. They will return seven with a wide range of experience, including three section place winners and a pair of super section place winners. If they can fill in some junior varsity they should challenge those dual meet numbers from last season. The key leaders should include: Vance Brazil, Cole Ackerman and Braden Ness.

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Vance Barz 10th 21-5 Top 2/3rd/AC

Cole Ackerman 12th 19-5 Top 2/2nd/AC

Braden Ness 12th 8-12 Top 5

Jack Barz 8th 5-11

Dane Dingmann 12h 5-9

Ethan Anderson 11th 3-11

Reid Kiffmeyer 10th 2-13

GRADUATES:

Andrew Wollak 15-6 Top 4/AC

Joey Hoeschen 15-7 Top 5/AC

Matt Krepp 2-10

COUD TECH CRUSH

Head Coach: Bob Boeck/Scott Davis

Section 8AAA

Central Lakes Conference: 8-4

Overall: 9-12

Coaching Staff:

Cole Schreder

Chad Emery

Aarin Frederiksen

Dan Hughes

Grant Johnson

Charlie Leathers

Adam Moudry

Luke Rivera

Kyle Stein

The Tigers were defeated in their first round of section duals by Brainerd 35-33. They graduated just two last spring, two section place winners and one super section place winner. They will have eleven back with a experience, including seven section place winners, a pair of super section place winners and a state medal winner. Look for the Tigers to improve on their dual meet numbers from last season. They will have former Head Coach Bob Boeck back at the helm including national Hall of Fame Coach Scott Davis. They could make a challenge for top four spot in both the Section dual meet campaign and the conference. Their key leaders should include: Jaxon Kenning, Tucker Hugg, Cody Brott and Aiden Orth.

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Jaxon Kenning 10th 25-6 Top 2/2nd/4th State (AC)

Tucker Hugg 11th 21-5 Top 4 (AC)

Andy Johnson 12th 13-8 Didn't wrestle

Cody Brott 12th 16-6 Top 4/5th

Aiden Orth 11th 13-13 Top 4

Tanner Hugg 8th 10-15 Top 5

Noah Neuman 8th 8-16 Top 5

Nick Hamak 12th 7-17 Top 5

Jesus Ruiz 10th 7-15

Sam Long 10th 9-15

Logan Lunceford 10th 2-15

Sutton Kenning 8th 10-9

GRADUATES:

Mahamat Hissein 16-8 Top 5 (AC)

Spencer Gustin 14-5 Top 2/5th (AC)

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

FOLEY FALCONS

Head Coach: Chris Ratke

Section 7AA

Granite Ridge Conference: 6-0

Overall: 32-3

Coaching Staff:

Jake Helmin

Mitch Keeler

Cole Wilson

Zach Shawski

Logan Lunde

The Falcons defeated Nashwauk-Kewatin 83-0 in their first round Section 7AA dual, in the semifinals they defeated Mora 43-18. In the Section 7AA championship they were defeated by Princeton 41-26. They graduated six very good seniors last spring, including four super section place winners and a state medalist. Overall they will have a young team returning, that includes twelve with double figure wins and a great deal of experience. Look for the Falcons to continue to make steady improvement thru out the season. If they stay healthy they could surprise possibly a couple of teams in what should be a very good section dual meet campaign in section 6AA. They should make a very strong challenge for a top four spot in the section duals. The Falcons should make a challenge to defend their conference honors. Their key leaders should include: Elijah Novak, Cyler Ruhoff, Levi Jacobson, Caden Ruhoff, Evan Miller, Austin Malikowski, Joey Thorsten, Alex Jennisson and Cayden Hansmeier.

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Elijah Novak 12th 37-5 Top 2/1st/3rd State/AC

Cyler Ruhoff 10th 35-9 Top 2/3rd/AC

Evan Miller 11th 25-5 Top 4/5th/AC

Austin Malikowksi 12th 24-7 Top 4/2nd

Levi Jacobson 12th 24-2 Injured/AC

Alex Jennisson 10th 19-14 Top 4/AC

Cayden Hansmeier 10th 17-12

Wyatt Wall 8th 17-20 Top 5

Cole Rudnitski 11th 17-10 AC

Joey Thorsten 12th 13-4 AC

Josiah Peterson 10th 13-9 Top 4

Cameron Evenson 11th 8-2

Caden Ruhoff 12th 10-1 Injured

Kyler Benson 11th 9-5

Colton Rothfork 12th 4-1

Andy Boettcher 11th 4-1

Zach Jennissen 12th 2-3

Aaron Ratke 11th 3-1

GRADUATES:

Hunter Gorecki 43-3 Top 2/1st/3rd State/AC

Logan Thorsten 41-5 Top 2/1st/4th State/AC

Andy Knutson 32-8 Top 4/4th

Michael Moulzolf 28-9 Top 4/5th

Levi Henry 20-10 Top 4/AC

Alex Vait 17-6 AC

ALBANY HUSKIES

Head Coach: Alex Even

Section 6AA

Granite Ridge Conference: 4-2

Overall:10-14

Coaching Staff:

Adam Tate

Troy Hoffarth

Simon Bryce

The Huskies won by forfeit in their first round of the Section 6AA duals of Annandale/Maple Lake. They were defeated by Dassel Cokato/Litchfield 70-6 in the semifinals. They graduated three seniors last spring, including a pair of section place winners. They will have ten back with experience, including nine section place winners and three super section place winners. They will returning eight with double figure wins. So look for improvement from the Huskies, they should challenge those dual meet marks from last season. Their key leaders should include: Petyon Krumrei, Owen Carlson Jacob Adrian, Hunter Tate, Jimmy Carlisle and Devin Hansen.

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Petyon Krumrei 12th 22-10 Top 4/3rd/AC

Owen Carlson 10th 20-12 Top 4/4th

Jacob Adrian 12th 18-9 Top 4/5th

Hunter Tate 12th 13-8 Top 5//AC

Jimmy Carlisle 10th 13-13 Top 5/AC

Devin Hansen 11th 12-9 Top 4

DeClan Crumley 12th 12-15 Top 5

Joseph Schmitt 10th 10-16 Top 5

William Mergen 11th 7-8 Top 4

Ean Hansen 9th 2-15

GRADUATES:

Tate Hoffarth 19-10 Top 4/AC

Connor Winkels 5-10 Top 5

David Bushman 3-8

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULES

(December 2nd Thru 11th)

KIMBALL CUBS

Saturday December 4th

Glencoe Panthers Tournament

(9:30 Start Time)

Participating Teams:

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Jackson County Central

LeSueur-Henderson

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Windom Area

New Ulm

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Wabasso

St. Clair

BOLD

Watertown-Mayer

Friday December 10th

Triangular 5:00 (Kimball)

Teams:

Norwood Young America

Milaca-Faith Christian

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

Friday December 3rd

Big Lake Hornets Tournament

(4:00 Start Time)

Participating Teams:

Big Lake

Pine City/Hinckley Finlayson

Pierz

Sartell-St. Stephen

Minnewaska Area

Minnetonka

New London-Spicer

North Branch

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

Thursday December 9th

Ogilvie Lions Quad

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams:

Ogilvie

Crosby-Ironton

Rush City/Braham

Saturday December 11th

Jackson County Central Huskies Invite

(9:30 Start Time)

Participating Teams:

Jackson County Central

Adrian

Aitkin

Canton, Iowa

Dell Rapids, Iowa

Fulda

Harrisburg, Iowa

Lake Crystal

Laverne

Madelia/Truman

Maple River

New Richland H-E-G

St. James

United South Central

Wabasso-Kellogg

Waseca

West Lyon, Iowa

Windom

Worthington

HOLDINGFORD HUSKIES

Friday December 3rd

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguar Invite

(2:30 Start Time)

Participating Teams:

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Annandale/Maple Lake

Fulda

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville

New London-Spicer

Ortonville

Willmar

Thursday December 9th

Norwood Young America Triangular

(6:00 Start Time)

Teams:

Norwood Young America

Delano

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Saturday December 4th

Litchfield/DC Invite:

(10:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

DC/Litch

Hutchinson

Milaca/Faith Christian

Minneota

Rockford

Totino-Grace

Brainerd Paul Bunyan Invitational

Friday/Saturday December 10th/11th

(4:30/10:30 Start Times)

Teams Participating

Brainerd

Chisago Lakes

Little Falls

Cloquet

Pierz

White Bear Lake

Sartell-St. Stephen

Mound-Westonka

St Cloud Tech Crush

Frazee

Grand Rapids

Staples-Motley

Foley

Bemidji

Moorhead

BECKER BULLDOGS

Thursday December 2nd

Becker Bulldogs Triangular

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating

Scott West

St. Francis

Princeton Tigers Triangular

Thursday December 9th

(5:00 Start Time)

Team Participating

Princeton

Milaca

Delano Tigers Invite

Saturday December 11th

(9:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating

Becker

DC-Litchfield

Mound Westonka

Park Center

Rockford

Rogers

St. Thomas Academy

St. Croix Lutheran

St. Peter

Watertown-Mayer

DC/LITCH

Mound Westonka

Park Center

Rockford

Rogers

Saint Thomas

St. Croix Lutheran

St. Peter

Watertown-Mayer

FOLEY FALCONS

Saturday December 4th

Chisago Lakes Wildcats Duals

(9:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Amery, Wisconsin

Cambridge-Isanti

Foley

Hibbing

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Little Falls

New Richland-H-E-G

Chisago Lakes

Tuesday December 7th

Foley Falcons Triangular

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Annandale/Maple Lake

Big Lake

Friday/Saturday December 10th/11th

Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational

Teams Participating

ALBANY HUSKIES

Friday December 3rd

Melrose Invitational

(2:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Albany Huskies Triangular

Thursday December 9th

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

DC/LITCH

Zimmerman

ROCORI SPARTANS

Saturday December 4th

Minnetonka Skippers Invitational

(8:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Minnetonka

Goodhue

Edina

Waseca

Minneapolis South

Waconia

White Bear Lake

Orono

Burnsville

Maple Grove

Monticello Magic Triangular

Thursday December 9th

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Big Lake

Monticello

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Friday December 3rd

Big Lake Hornets Invitational

(4:00 Start Time)

Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational

Friday/Saturday Dec. 10/11th

(4:30/10:30 Start Times)

CLOUD TECH CRUSH

Friday December 3rd

Eden Prairie Triangular

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Eden Prairie

Champlin Park

Saint Michael-Albertville Knights Invite:

Saturday December 4th

(9:00 Start Time)

STMA

Blaine

Centennial

Elk River

Forest Lake

Orono

Perham

Rockford

Sauk Rapids/Rice

St. Croix Falls

Waconia

Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invite:

Friday/Saturday Dec. 10th/11th

(4:30/10:30 Start Times)

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

Thursday December 2nd

Big Lake Hornets Triangular

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Big Lake

Princeton

Faribault Invitational

Saturday December 4th

(10:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Faribault

Lewiston-Altura/RP

Stillwater

Owatonna

Northfield

Tri-City United

East Ridge

Sauk Rapids/Rice

Chanhassen Invitational

Saturday December 11th

(9:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Chaska-Chanhassen

Elk River

Mankato West

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Hopkins

Buffalo

Cambridge-Isanti

Osseo

Irondale

Eden Prairie

Owatonna

Rosemount

Wayzata

Woodbury

East Ridge

Minneapolis Washburn

Minneapolis Southwest

PAYNESVILE BULLDOGS

Friday December 3rd

ACGC Falcon Duals

(4:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

ACGC

Canby

HLWW

Pipestone Area

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS Triangular

Friday December 10th

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

New London-Spicer

Rocori

MAPLE GROVE CRIMSON INVITE

Saturday December 11th

(9:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Albert Lea

Anoka

Austin

Big Lake

Blaine

Eagan

Eastview

Highland Park

Irondale

Legacy

Monticello

North Branch

Paynesville

Roseville Area

Rush City/ Braham

Spectrum

Tartan