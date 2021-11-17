Prep Wrestling Preview

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021-2022 WRESTLING PREVIEW

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine  for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

KIMBALL CUBS

Head Coach: David Joseph

Section 4A

Central Minnesota Conference: 4-2

Overall: 25-4

 

Coaching Staff:

Quinten Berres

Marcus Hamer

Ben Fox

Doug Joseph

Jordan Joseph

 

The Cubs defeated HLWW in their semifinals of the Section 4A duals 52-18 and ACGC for the Section championship 34-21. In the super regions they defeated Zumbota-Mazzeppa 35-23 and in the state semifinals they defeated Central Mn. conference rivals the Royalton-Upsala Royals 43-26. They defeated the Bertha Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Coop 49-21 to earn the Class A State Duals championship. The Cubs did graduate four very good seniors last spring, including three Section place winners and a previous section place winner that was injured. Two were state qualifiers and one earned the second place state medal. The Cubs will have eighteen with a great deal of experience, they actually dealt with a number of injuries last season, they hope to have those back in the lineup this season.They should have a great deal of experience at every weight this season. With twelve back with double figure wins, including six with twenty wins plus. This includes ten section place winners, seven super section place winners and three state medalists. The Cubs if they stay healthy should challenge those very good dual marks from last season and possibly for conference honors. They should make a very strong challenge to defend their Section 4A Dual title. This might be a better team than last year if they stay healthy, for for the Cubs to make a strong challenge to defend their title. Their key leaders should include: Carter Holtz (33-4), Ashton Hanan (32-2), Gavin Winter (29-7), Jack Bollman (23-11), Brett Schieflebein (16-9) and Hayden Rosenow (13-3).

 

Returning Wrestlers:

Carter Holtz              12th                33-4                Top 2/2nd/3rd State/AC

Ashton Hanan                       12th                32-2                Top 2/2nd/3rd State/AC

Gavin Winter                        11th                29-7                Top 2/2nd/5th State

Lucas Jurek               12th                28-7                Top 4/Top 5

Jack Bollman                        11th                23-11              Top 4/4th

Ace Meyer                             12th                16-18              Top 4/4th

Brett Schiefelbein    11th                16-9                Top 4/5th

Mark Schiefelbein     8th                13-15              Top 4/5th

Cody Leither             12th                12-10

Hayden Rosenow     10th                13-3                Top 5

Chase Anderson                   11th                13-20              Top 4

Logan Kuseske                     11th                  9-8

Blake Brutger                        11th                  6-5

Hank Meyer                9th                  3-6

William Serbus                     10th                  1-6

Nick Bowen              12th                Injured           (49-71 career)

 

Graduates:

Zach Holtz                             24-1                Top 2/1st/2nd State/AC (167-29 Career)

Alex Nelson              29-4                Top 2//AC      (106-50 Career)

Brandon Guggisberg            31-4                Top 2/3rd

Austin Donnay                     Injured           4-0      (66-91 Career)

 

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

Head Coach: Terry Gorecki

Section 7A

Central Minnesota Conference: 3-3

Overall: 20-11

 

Coaching Staff:

Brett Louden

Charley Rudy

Travis Holm

Spencer Elwell

Kevin Hines

Scott Gorecki

Jackson Held

Tyler Pasvogel

 

 

The Royals defeated Crosby-Ironton in the first round section 7A dual 57-15 and in the semifinals they defeated Mille Lacs 55-15. They defeated Aitkin 43-21 in the Section 7A championship. The Royals defeated Crookston 47-26 in the super section championship. They were defeated in the state semifinals by their Central Mn. Conference rival Kimball Area 45-26. The Royals did graduate four very good seniors last spring, including three super section place winners and a state medalist. The Royals will return seventeen with a great deal of experience, including a transfer from Sauk Rapids. They have nine section place winners and six super section place winners, including two state medalists. Look for the Royals to continue to make strides of improvement thru the course of the season. They should challenge those dual marks from last year and move up in the conference. They should make a strong challenge to defend their section dual honors. They could make a challenge for some state dual hardware if they state healthy. The key leaders should include: Gabe Gorecki (31-4), Jacob Leibold (25-2), Sawyer Simmons (26-8), Will Gorecki (23-14), Alex Diederich (15-6) and Tyson Leners (5-0).

 

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Gabe Gorecki              12th                 31-4                 Top 2/1st/4th State/AC

Jacob Leibold              12th                 25-2                 Top 2/1st/2nd State/AC

Sawyer Simmons                    10th                 26-8                 Top 2/2nd

Will Gorecki                            11th                 23-14               Top 2/2nd

Brady Yourczek                        9th                 17-17               Top 5

Michael Zimmerman   11th                 16-14               Top 4/6th

Alex Diederich                        11th                 15-6                 Top 2/4th (Transfer SR)/Injured

Bryce Binek                            10th                 13-10

Nicholas Leibold                     10th                   9-2

Bryce Holm                             11th                   9-18

John Bzdok                             10th                   7-10

Lane Olson                                9th                   8-5                 Top 4/6th

Hunter Novitzki                      12th                   6-17

Tyson Leners               11th                   5-0

Brock Costanzo                      11th                   7-22

Eli Psyck                                 10th                   6-14               Top 4

Sam Tschida                12th                   4-6

 

GRADUATES:

Mason Novitzki                      32-7                 Top 2/1st/6th State (110 Career Wins)

Austin Wensmann                   21-13               Top 2/4th (53 Career Wins)

Aidan Olson                            25-10               Top 4/3rd (54 Career Wins)

Brady Conrad               7-3                 (75 Career Wins)

 

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Head Coach: Logan Oellien

Section 7A

Central Minnesota Conference: 1-5

Overall: 23-8

 

Coaching Staff:

Alex Lange

Jamey Koetter

Mike Jarnot

 

The Huskers defeated Rush City/Braham 55-12 in their first round section 7A duals. They were defeated on criteria by Aitkin 34-33 in the semifinal of the section 7A duals. The Huskers did graduate four seniors last spring, including three super section place winners with twenty-three wins plus. They will have back thirteen with a wide range of experience. This includes eight section place winners and four super section place winners, of which one was a state qualifier. This young team should continue to make strides of improvement thru out the season. If they do stay healthy they should challenge those dual meet marks from last season and move up in the conference standings. They should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in the section 7A dual meet campaign. The key leaders should include: Drew Lange (31-8), Sam Harren (30-6), William Pilarski (30-6), Masyn Patrick (30-8) and Luke Bieniek (19-18).

 

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Drew Lange                10th                 31-8                 Top 2/1st

Sam Harren                 12th                 30-6                 Top 2/6th

William Pilarski              9th                30-6                 Top 2/3rd

Masyn Patrick    8th                30-8                 Top 2/4th

Luke Bieniek      9th                19-18               Top 5

Jaxon Bartkowicz         8th                 15-22               Top 5

Evan Litchy                10th                 16-17

Evan Petron                10th                 17-13

Kolton Harren   8th                 13-20               Top 5

Wyatt Novitzki             9th                   9-9

Simon Boeckman          8th                   9-5                 Top 5

Wyatt Pilarski   9th                   7-2

Parker Wesbrock.    8th                         2-1

 

GRADUATES:

Tate Lange                              33-5                 Top 2/2nd (130-88 Career)

Maxwell Secord                      24-3                 (75-57 Career)

Brandon Doll              23-9                 Top 2/3rd (62-55 Career)

Gabe Urbanski                        12-7                 Top 4/4th (24-24 Career)

 

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Head Coach: Dan Berg

Section 4A

Central Minnesota Conference: 2-4

Overall: 12-22

 

Coaching Staff:

Heath Kramer

Jeff Forcier

Joe Holdvogt

 

The Eagles defeated Sibley East in their first round section 4A dual 46-30. In the semifinals they were defeated by ACGC 62-12. The Eagles graduated just one senior last spring, he was a section place winner. The Eagles will be returning twelve with a great deal of experience. This includes nine section place winners and four super section place winners. Look for the Eagles to make continuous strides of improvement thru out the course of the season. If the Eagles stay healthy they should challenge those dual meet marks from last year and likely move up in the conference standings. They should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in this section 4A dual meet campaign. They could pull off a couple of surprises during the course of the season. The key leaders should include: Austin Schlangen (34-9), Teagyn Ludwig (31-11), Sam Nistler (29-11), Gavin Mathies (26-12) and Sonnie DeHeer (17-20)

 

Returning Wrestlers:

Austin Schlangen     12th                34-9                Top 2/2nd

Teagyn Ludwig                     12th                31-11              Top 2/4th

Sam Nistler                11th                29-11              Top 4/Top 5

Gavin Mathies                      12th                26-12              Top 2/Top 5

Gavon Caron             11th                17-20              Top 5

Sonnie DeHeer                     10th                17-20              Top 5

Treyce Ludwig                        9th                10-21              Top 4

Jordan Erpelding        9th                  9-20

Issac Ortiz                             10th                  8-5

Brayden Kramer                     9th                  7-24

Jackson Geislinger   12th                  4-25              Top 5

Anthony Albright                 11th                  5-16              Top 4

Cyrus Kammermeier            11th                  1-11

 

Graduates:

Carter Mathies                      17-21              Top 5

 

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Jeremy Reiter

Section 5A

Central Minnesota Conference: 0-5

Overall: 7-18

 

Coaching Staff:

Max Meagher: Assistant Coach

Tracey Piepenburg: Assistant/JH Coach

 

The Bulldogs were defeated in their first round section 5A dual by Minnewaska 60-7. They did graduate one very good senior last spring, a super section place winner. They will have back seven with a wide range of experience, including a pair of section place winners. If they can stay healthy and fill in with some of their junior varsity they should challenge those dual meet marks from last season. The key leaders should include: Spencer Eisenbraun (17-10), Peyton Hemmesch (16-10) and Mason McNab (14-14).

 

Returning Wrestlers:

Spencer Eisenbraun     11th                 17-10               Top 4

Peyton Hemmesch                  9th                  16-10               Top 4/6th

Mason McNab                        9th                  14-14

Brandon Hess             10th                 13-13

Aaron Mages               11th                 10-17

Preston Welling                       10th                 10-18

Mitch Blonigen                         9th                   7-10

Seth Vearrier               10th                   5-5

Grant Wendlandt                      9th                   4-3

Jose Anaya                              10th                   3-2

Trenton LeClair                       12th                   3-20

Preston Karscht                         8th                   2-4

 

Graduates:

Craig Schmitz             18-9                 Top 2/5th (103-63 Career)

 

 

 

 

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

 

BECKER BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Travis Holt

Section 6AA

Mississippi 8 Conference: 7-0

Overall: 27-2

 

Coaching Staff:

Jesse Puncochar

Dustin Weege

Luke Salzer

 

The Bulldogs defeated Rocori in their first section 6AA dual 62-6 and they were defeated by Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield for the Section 6AA championship 36-24. The Bulldogs did graduate four very good seniors last spring, including two super section champions and a state medalist. They will have back overall a young team, that includes sixteen with double figure wins, of which six had twenty or more. This includes seven Super Section place winners and a state medalist. They will surly make strides of improvement thru out the season, they should make a strong challenge to defend their Conference honors. If they stay healthy, they should make a strong challenge for a section dual meet championship and possible some state hardware. Their key should leaders should include: Kaden Nicholas, Dylan Kolby, Adam Jurek, Tyson Ricker, Landen Kujawa, Mason Doucette, Ethan Duncombe and Drew May.

 

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Kaden Nicolas                          9th                 37-5                 Top 2/2nd/5th State/AC

Dylan Kolby                           11th                 30-8                 Top 4/2nd/AC

Adam Jurek                             11th                 25-9                 Top 2/4th/AC

Tyson Ricker               11th                 24-8                 Top 2/4th/AC

Landen Kujawa                        9th                 24-10               Top 2/4th

Mason Doucette                      12th                 22-7                 Top 4/4th

Ethan Duncombe                    11th                 19-13               Top 5

Drew May                               10th                 19-13               Top 5

Bryce Kushel              12th                 18-20               Top 2/1st

Joseph Goth                12th                 17-13

Owen Angell                 9th                 17-7

Isaac Daluge                 9th                 16-4

Nolan Muellner                       11th                 15-5

Isaac Regel                              12th                 16-4

Kevoun Drehmel                     12th                 13-4

Logan Jarvis                10th                 11-6

Ryan Boecher             11th                   8-17

Gavin Ratz                              10th                   9-11

Johnathon Boecker       9th                   8-5

Nolan Jurek                              9th                   6-9

Ethan Orgon               12th                   3-2

 

GRADUATES:

Caden Dewall             38-2                 Top 2/1st/2nd State/AC (120-16 Career)

Lukas Paulson             34-4                 Top 2/1st/AC (167-38 Career)

Kaden Rish

Brayden Weber                         6-0                 Injured (101-25 Career)

 

 

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

 

ROCORI SPARTANS

Head Coach: Dustin Kramer

Section 6AA

Central Lakes Conference: 8-3

Overall: 18-10

 

Coaching Staff:

Nate Humbert - Varsity Assistant

Nick Hoff - Varsity Assistant

Greg Spanier-Junior High

 

The Spartans were defeated by Becker in their Section 6AA dual 62-6. They did graduate two good seniors last spring both were Section place winers and one was an All Conference pick. The Spartans will returning eleven with a great deal of experience. This includes eight section place winners and four super section place winners. Look for the Spartans to continue a make strides of improvement thru out the season, if they stay healthy they should challenge those good dual meet numbers and possibly move up in the conference standings. They are in no doubt the toughest section in the state, yet they could surprise someone along the way. Their key leaders should include: Evan Moscho, Austin Moscho, Grady Minnerath, Jack Major and Mason Orth.

 

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Evan Moscho              10th                 30-6                 Top 4/3rd/AC

Austin Moscho                        12th                 28-8                 Top 4/2nd/AC

Grady Minnerath                    10th                 23-12               Top 4/3rd

Jack Major                               10th                 21-11               Top 5/AC

Mason Orth                             10th                 20-11               Top 4/4th/AC

Luke Hemmesch                     12th                 16-12               AC

Davey Maldonado                    9th                 14-17               Top 5

Nathan Soldner                       10th                 12-13

Ryan Rose                               12th                   9-11               Top 5

Matthew Goebel                     11th                 10-17               Top 5

Aaron Baisley               9th                   9-15

 

GRADUATES:

Carter Thelen              18-14               Top 4/4th/AC

Ben Hanson                            17-15               Top 5

 

SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Head Coach: Cody Olson

Section 8AAA

Central Lakes Conference: 5-8

Overall: 9-17

 

Coach Staff:

Josh Halicke

Noel Meyer

Josh Stewart

Cole Stiel

Jackson Penk

Vince Burr

Paul Plonbom

 

The Sabres were defeated by the Lumberjacks of Bemidji 48-13 in the Section 8AAA semifinals. They did graduate seven seniors last spring, including four Section place winners and one state place winner. Despite the loss thru graduation, they will have eleven back with varsity experience. This includes five section place winners and three super section place winners and one state place winner. So look for them to make a challenge, if they can stay healthy,  for a top four spot in the Section 8AAA duals meet campaign. They should challenge their dual meet marks from last season. Their key leaders should include: Spencer Johnson, Dylan Enriquez, Dutch Norby, William Budge and Ashton Lipinski.

 

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Spencer Johnson      12th                31-3                Top 2/1st/5th State/AC

Dylan Enriquez                    12th                22-3                Top 2/4th/AC

Dutch Norby             12th                21-7                Top 5/AC

William Budge                      12th                15-8                Top 5/AC

Ashton Lipinski                    12th                12-6                Top 4/4th

Dylan Welle              12th                  8-19

Zach Anderson                     10th                  7-22

Calen O’Connell                  12th                  4-5

Ryan Joyce                12th                  4-16

Kaden Brooks                       11th                  4-15

Adam Haffner                       12th                  2-3

Donovan Lund                      10th                  1-5

Tucker Mugg             10th                  1-0

 

GRADUATES:

Ethan Torgrimson    27-6                Top 2/1st/4th State/AC

Avery Kouba                          6-9                Top 5

Austin Frauenholtz    6-11              Top 4

Logan Robebush                    2-8                Top 5

Carter Swenson                      6-8

Bret Thayer                 8-14

Deegan LaSart                        2-15

 

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

Head Coach: Derik Gilbertson

Section 8AAA

Central Lakes Conference: 2-11

Overall: 2-14

 

Coaching Staff:

Zach Brown

Taylor Lewandowski

 

The Storm did graduate three seniors last spring, including two All Conference performers. They will return seven with a wide range of experience, including three section place winners and a pair of super section place winners. If they can fill in some junior varsity they should challenge those dual meet numbers from last season. The key leaders should include: Vance Brazil, Cole Ackerman and Braden Ness.

 

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Vance Barz                             10th                 21-5                 Top 2/3rd/AC

Cole Ackerman                       12th                 19-5                 Top 2/2nd/AC

Braden Ness                12th                   8-12               Top 5

Jack Barz                                   8th                   5-11

Dane Dingmann                      12h                    5-9

Ethan Anderson                      11th                   3-11

Reid Kiffmeyer                       10th                   2-13

 

GRADUATES:

Andrew Wollak                      15-6                 Top 4/AC

Joey Hoeschen                        15-7                 Top 5/AC

Matt Krepp                             2-10

 

 

  1. COUD TECH CRUSH

Head Coach: Bob Boeck/Scott Davis

Section 8AAA

Central Lakes Conference: 8-4

Overall: 9-12

 

Coaching Staff:

Cole Schreder

Chad Emery

Aarin Frederiksen

Dan Hughes

Grant Johnson

Charlie Leathers

Adam Moudry

Luke Rivera

Kyle Stein

 

The Tigers were defeated in their first round of section duals by Brainerd 35-33. They graduated just two last spring, two section place winners and one super section place winner. They will have eleven back with a experience, including seven section place winners, a pair of super section place winners and a state medal winner. Look for the Tigers to improve on their dual meet numbers from last season. They will have former Head Coach Bob Boeck back at the helm including national Hall of Fame Coach Scott Davis. They could make a challenge for top four spot in both the Section dual meet campaign and the conference. Their key leaders should include: Jaxon Kenning, Tucker Hugg, Cody Brott and Aiden Orth.

 

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Jaxon Kenning                        10th                 25-6                 Top 2/2nd/4th State (AC)

Tucker Hugg               11th                 21-5                 Top 4 (AC)

Andy Johnson             12th                 13-8                 Didn't wrestle

Cody Brott                              12th                 16-6                 Top 4/5th

Aiden Orth                              11th                 13-13               Top 4

Tanner Hugg                 8th                 10-15               Top 5

Noah Neuman               8th                   8-16               Top 5

Nick Hamak                            12th                   7-17               Top 5

Jesus Ruiz                               10th                   7-15

Sam Long                                10th                   9-15

Logan Lunceford                    10th                   2-15

Sutton Kenning                         8th                   10-9

 

GRADUATES:

Mahamat Hissein                    16-8                 Top 5 (AC)

Spencer Gustin                        14-5                 Top 2/5th (AC)

 

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

 

FOLEY FALCONS

Head Coach: Chris Ratke

Section 7AA

Granite Ridge Conference: 6-0

Overall: 32-3

 

Coaching Staff:

Jake Helmin

Mitch Keeler

Cole Wilson

Zach Shawski

Logan Lunde

 

The Falcons defeated Nashwauk-Kewatin 83-0 in their first round Section 7AA dual, in the semifinals they defeated Mora 43-18. In the Section 7AA championship they were defeated by Princeton 41-26. They graduated six very good seniors last spring, including four super section place winners and a state medalist. Overall they will have a young team returning, that includes twelve with double figure wins and a great deal of experience. Look for the Falcons to continue to make steady improvement thru out the season. If they stay healthy they could surprise possibly a couple of teams in what should be a very good section dual meet campaign in section 6AA. They should make a very strong challenge for a top four spot in the section duals. The Falcons should make a challenge to defend their conference honors. Their key leaders should include: Elijah Novak, Cyler Ruhoff, Levi Jacobson, Caden Ruhoff, Evan Miller, Austin Malikowski, Joey Thorsten, Alex Jennisson and Cayden Hansmeier.

 

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Elijah Novak                           12th                 37-5                 Top 2/1st/3rd State/AC

Cyler Ruhoff               10th                 35-9                 Top 2/3rd/AC

Evan Miller                             11th                 25-5                 Top 4/5th/AC

Austin Malikowksi                  12th                 24-7                 Top 4/2nd

Levi Jacobson                       12th                24-2                Injured/AC

Alex Jennisson                        10th                 19-14               Top 4/AC

Cayden Hansmeier      10th                 17-12

Wyatt Wall                                8th                 17-20               Top 5

Cole Rudnitski                        11th                 17-10               AC

Joey Thorsten              12th                 13-4                 AC

Josiah Peterson                        10th                 13-9                 Top 4

Cameron Evenson                   11th                   8-2

Caden Ruhoff             12th                 10-1                 Injured

Kyler Benson              11th                   9-5

Colton Rothfork                     12th                   4-1

Andy Boettcher                      11th                   4-1

Zach Jennissen                        12th                   2-3

Aaron Ratke                            11th                   3-1

 

GRADUATES:

Hunter Gorecki                     43-3                Top 2/1st/3rd State/AC

Logan Thorsten                    41-5                Top 2/1st/4th State/AC

Andy Knutson                      32-8                Top 4/4th

Michael Moulzolf                28-9                Top 4/5th

Levi Henry                            20-10              Top 4/AC

Alex Vait                               17-6                AC

 

ALBANY HUSKIES

Head Coach: Alex Even

Section 6AA

Granite Ridge Conference: 4-2

Overall:10-14

 

Coaching Staff:

Adam Tate

Troy Hoffarth

Simon Bryce

 

The Huskies won by forfeit in their first round of the Section 6AA duals of Annandale/Maple Lake. They were defeated by Dassel Cokato/Litchfield 70-6 in the semifinals. They graduated three seniors last spring, including a pair of section place winners. They will have ten back with experience, including nine section place winners and three super section place winners. They will returning eight with double figure wins. So look for improvement from the Huskies, they should challenge those dual meet marks from last season. Their key leaders should include: Petyon Krumrei, Owen Carlson Jacob Adrian, Hunter Tate, Jimmy Carlisle and Devin Hansen.

 

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Petyon Krumrei                       12th                 22-10               Top 4/3rd/AC

Owen Carlson             10th                 20-12               Top 4/4th

Jacob Adrian               12th                 18-9                 Top 4/5th

Hunter Tate                             12th                 13-8                 Top 5//AC

Jimmy Carlisle             10th                 13-13               Top 5/AC

Devin Hansen             11th                 12-9                 Top 4

DeClan Crumley                     12th                 12-15               Top 5

Joseph Schmitt                        10th                 10-16               Top 5

William Mergen                      11th                   7-8                 Top 4

Ean Hansen                               9th                   2-15

 

GRADUATES:

Tate Hoffarth              19-10               Top 4/AC

Connor Winkels                        5-10               Top 5

David Bushman                        3-8

 

 

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULES

(December 2nd Thru 11th)

 

KIMBALL CUBS

Saturday December 4th

Glencoe Panthers Tournament

(9:30 Start Time)

Participating Teams:

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Jackson County Central

LeSueur-Henderson

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Windom Area

New Ulm

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Wabasso

St. Clair

BOLD

Watertown-Mayer

 

Friday December 10th

Triangular 5:00 (Kimball)

Teams:

Norwood Young America

Milaca-Faith Christian

 

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

Friday December 3rd

Big Lake Hornets Tournament

(4:00 Start Time)

Participating Teams:

Big Lake

Pine City/Hinckley Finlayson

Pierz

Sartell-St. Stephen

Minnewaska Area

Minnetonka

New London-Spicer

North Branch

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

 

Thursday December 9th

Ogilvie Lions Quad

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams:

Ogilvie

Crosby-Ironton

Rush City/Braham

 

Saturday December 11th

Jackson County Central Huskies Invite

(9:30 Start Time)

Participating Teams:

Jackson County Central

Adrian

Aitkin

Canton, Iowa

Dell Rapids, Iowa

Fulda

Harrisburg, Iowa

Lake Crystal

Laverne

Madelia/Truman

Maple River

New Richland H-E-G

St. James

United South Central

Wabasso-Kellogg

Waseca

West Lyon, Iowa

Windom

Worthington

 

HOLDINGFORD HUSKIES

Friday December 3rd

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguar Invite

(2:30 Start Time)

Participating Teams:

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Annandale/Maple Lake

Fulda

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville

New London-Spicer

Ortonville

Willmar

 

Thursday December 9th

Norwood Young America Triangular

(6:00 Start Time)

Teams:

Norwood Young America

Delano

 

 

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Saturday December 4th

Litchfield/DC Invite:

(10:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

DC/Litch

Hutchinson

Milaca/Faith Christian

Minneota

Rockford

Totino-Grace

 

Brainerd Paul Bunyan Invitational

Friday/Saturday December 10th/11th

(4:30/10:30 Start Times)

Teams Participating

Brainerd

Chisago Lakes

Little Falls

Cloquet

Pierz

White Bear Lake

Sartell-St. Stephen

Mound-Westonka

St Cloud Tech Crush

Frazee

Grand Rapids

Staples-Motley

Foley

Bemidji

Moorhead

 

BECKER BULLDOGS

Thursday December 2nd

Becker Bulldogs Triangular

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating

Scott West

St. Francis

 

Princeton Tigers Triangular

Thursday December 9th

(5:00 Start Time)

Team Participating

Princeton

Milaca

 

 

Delano Tigers Invite

Saturday December 11th

(9:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating

Becker

DC-Litchfield

Mound Westonka

Park Center

Rockford

Rogers

St. Thomas Academy

St. Croix Lutheran

St. Peter

Watertown-Mayer

 

DC/LITCH

Mound Westonka

Park Center

Rockford

Rogers

Saint Thomas

St. Croix Lutheran

St. Peter

Watertown-Mayer

 

 

 

 

FOLEY FALCONS

Saturday December 4th

Chisago Lakes Wildcats Duals

(9:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Amery, Wisconsin

Cambridge-Isanti

Foley

Hibbing

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Little Falls

New Richland-H-E-G

Chisago Lakes

 

Tuesday December 7th

Foley Falcons Triangular

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Annandale/Maple Lake

Big Lake

 

Friday/Saturday December 10th/11th

Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational

Teams Participating

 

ALBANY HUSKIES

Friday December 3rd

Melrose Invitational

(2:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

 

Albany Huskies Triangular

Thursday December 9th

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

DC/LITCH

Zimmerman

 

ROCORI SPARTANS

Saturday December 4th

Minnetonka Skippers Invitational

(8:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Minnetonka

Goodhue

Edina

Waseca

Minneapolis South

Waconia

White Bear Lake

Orono

Burnsville

Maple Grove

 

Monticello Magic Triangular

Thursday December 9th

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Big Lake

Monticello

 

 

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Friday December 3rd

Big Lake Hornets Invitational

(4:00 Start Time)

 

Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational

Friday/Saturday Dec. 10/11th

(4:30/10:30 Start Times)

 

 

  1. CLOUD TECH CRUSH

Friday December 3rd

Eden Prairie Triangular

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Eden Prairie

Champlin Park

 

Saint Michael-Albertville Knights Invite:

Saturday December 4th

(9:00 Start Time)

STMA

Blaine

Centennial

Elk River

Forest Lake

Orono

Perham

Rockford

Sauk Rapids/Rice

St. Croix Falls

Waconia

 

Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invite:

Friday/Saturday Dec. 10th/11th

(4:30/10:30 Start Times)

 

 

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

Thursday December 2nd

Big Lake Hornets Triangular

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Big Lake

Princeton

 

Faribault Invitational

Saturday December 4th

(10:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Faribault

Lewiston-Altura/RP

Stillwater

Owatonna

Northfield

Tri-City United

East Ridge

Sauk Rapids/Rice

 

Chanhassen Invitational

Saturday December 11th

(9:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Chaska-Chanhassen

Elk River

Mankato West

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Hopkins

Buffalo

Cambridge-Isanti

Osseo

Irondale

Eden Prairie

Owatonna

Rosemount

Wayzata

Woodbury

East Ridge

Minneapolis Washburn

Minneapolis Southwest

 

PAYNESVILE BULLDOGS

Friday December 3rd

ACGC Falcon Duals

(4:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

ACGC

Canby

HLWW

Pipestone Area

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

 

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS Triangular

Friday December 10th

(5:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

New London-Spicer

Rocori

 

MAPLE GROVE CRIMSON INVITE

Saturday December 11th

(9:00 Start Time)

Teams Participating:

Albert Lea

Anoka

Austin

Big Lake

Blaine

Eagan

Eastview

Highland Park

Irondale

Legacy

Monticello

North Branch

Paynesville

Roseville Area

Rush City/ Braham

Spectrum

Tartan

 

 

 

 

