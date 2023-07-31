Odd Lawsuit Involving Minnesota Company & Indiana Jones Movie

The new Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford has been a popular movie over the last couple of weeks since it's release. The movie, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is the lastest installment of Lucasfilm series of movies involving the fictional archeologist Indiana Jones, and is now facing a lawsuit over one or more logos being removed.

Here is the lawsuit contention according to Bring Me the News:

So I read the trademark law that they are using as a basis of their lawsuit. And they could have a case.

Now, they may have a case since the logo was stripped off the sachel that Indiana Jones uses in the movie, along with a few items of clothing. But, if they are successful in getting Lucasfilm to replace the logo that was removed from these articles, they may have a new problem.

There is a thing in movies called "product placement". Generally if you see a product in a movie or a TV show, and you can clearly see the logo, that company has paid to have their product in the film. So, that means that if they (Lucasfilm) puts the logo back on the products from the company (Frost River) based in Duluth, they could potentially owe a significant amount of money They are only asking for about 75 thousand dollars. It seems like this may have not been thought through completely.

We will have to see what happens as this thing unfolds.

