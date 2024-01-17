Make Your Own Chai Latte at Home in Minnesota

A lot of people need a “Kick-Start” in the morning to get going. Many people MUST have their coffee each day. Some people make it at home, while others prefer to go to a local coffee shop to get it.

The cost per cup can exceed $6 bucks depending on what you drink, which if you add that up over a month of workdays, which in January is 22 days, comes to $132 for the month.

It’s no wonder the Coffee Industry is expected to exceed 200 billion Dollars worldwide this year.

When we think of “Coffee Shops”, it’s not just coffee they serve. There’s a market for other types of beverages, both hot and cold.

My wife for instance really loves hot chai latte, but finding one that she likes is a real challenge. The one place locally that we’ve found is Kinder Coffee Lab in St. Cloud.

When we moved to Minnesota, we knew the weather would be getting colder and there would be days my wife would not want to get out in the cold to get a chai, so she’s found a great recipe that allows her to make her own. If you like chai lattes, maybe you’d like this one as well.

Ingredients: Here’s what you’ll need

2 ½ cups of white sugar

1 ½ cups unsweetened instant tea

1 cup nonfat dry milk powder

1 cup powdered non-dairy creamer

1 cup French Vanilla flavored non-dairy creamer

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground cardamom. (my wife says this is the key to the whole taste)

**Optional** 1 cup of nutmeg

Combine the sugar, instant tea, milk powder, nondairy creamer, and vanilla flavored creamer in a large bowl. Then stir in your ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon.

Here is a key point to remember, blend the ingredients together a cup to a cup and a half at a time until you get a fine powder.

Some people use water to make their chai, my wife prefers milk. Depending how much chai you want will depend on the amount of water/milk that you use. She heats the milk in the microwave for 90- seconds and then mixes 2 hefty teaspoons of the mixture into the milk.

It may seem expensive to make this chai when you buy all the products at one time, but when you add up the 5-6 dollars per cup if you buy it from a coffee shop, you’ll see that depending on how much drink, this mixture can last you a while so you’ve saving money in the end.

Enjoy!