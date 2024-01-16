WATCH: U of M Dance Team Goes Viral with Phenomenal Dance
The University of Minnesota Dance team was in Florida last weekend for the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship. The team has become quite a dynasty over the past 20 years with 10 National Titles in the pom competition and 22 titles overall.
I don’t know if everybody knows this but our University of Minnesota dance team is going viral on TikTok right now for this incredible tribute performance at their national competition
In 2004 the U of M Dance Team clinched their first back-to-back national titles, and the song they danced to was Aerosmith's "Dream On". So this years dance in the jazz competition was choreographed to that same song as a tribute.
The team came in 2nd this time, but they garnered a massive new fan base after going viral on TikTok. Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz reposted the video on his "X" account (formerly Twitter) simply stating, "This is badass".
The success of the dance team over the past 20 years has increased recruitment opportunities and more people are coming from out of state to be a part of the U of M's Dance team.
H/T: St. Cloud Live