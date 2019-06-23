Lynx Snap Four-Game Losing Streak

After losing rookie Jessica Shepard to a torn ACL and dropping four-straight games, the Minnesota Lynx got a much-needed win at home over the New York Liberty on Saturday night.

The game was close through the first half. New York outscored Minnesota 25-24 in the first quarter. Each team added 18 in the second.

Trailing 43-42 at the half, the Lynx came out hot to start the third quarter. They put up 28 and held the Liberty to only 14 to push out to a nice 70-57 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Minnesota's game-closing woes nearly got the better of them. New York made up a lot of ground in the fourth, outscoring the Lynx 26-22. Though the Lynx committed 19 turnovers as a team, they were also able to force 17, and that strong defensive play helped them earn the 92-83 win.

Odyssey Sims led the team in scoring with 20 points. Sylvia Fowles put up 19 and led the team in rebounds with 10. Napheesa Collier was right behind her with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Danielle Robinson tallied 10 points and four assists in the game and has now passed 1,000 career assists.

The Lynx improve to 5-5 and sit at third in the Western Conference. They hit the road Tuesday night to take on the Indiana Fever who are also 5-5. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.