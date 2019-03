MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Lynx welcomed the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals today.

However, the Lynx fell short when the Sparks scored just before the time expired. Leading the Sparks to a 78-76 win over the Lynx in Game 1.

Sylvia Fowles scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds and Lindsay Whalen scored 18 points.

The Lynx will face the Sparks again on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.