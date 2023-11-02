LOONATICS RESPOND: Are Yellowed Pillows Great Or Actually Gross?
Yesterday I posited that yellowed pillows rule. Not pillows that were meant to be yellow; I'm talking about the pillows that earned their yellow stripes/splotches/overall whatevers.
To me - and to most guys - a yellowed pillow is a badge of honor. By this point, they're properly broken in. Why be bothered with a little (or a lot) discoloring? I'm trying to not be wasteful!
I'm trying to SAVE THE PLANET!
So I asked YOU - the Loonatics - to weigh in. The consensus was: there wasn't a consensus.
Yet another thing this country can't agree on.
Kris (via The Loon App): "[I] say yellow pillows are gross. Any thing that was white and turning yellow on your bed is very concerning. Unless you use yellow sheets or pillows."
From Facebook:
Corey (who knows the score): "No one knows they are yellow with a clean pillow case on them!"
Jason is reasonable: "Once a pillow case is on it, I don’t usually notice how yellow it is. I replace my pillows when I can no longer fluff them with a vigorous shaking."
Joey is concise: "Gross"
Roechelle answered with the modern-day hieroglyphics (emojis) for barfing. Crystal clear!
I asked my girlfriend and she just sighed and walked away.
The Final Word:
Out of sight, out of mind. Keep the clean pillow cases on, keep the peace in the household.
And maybe throw the pillows in the washer once in a while, if you can.
