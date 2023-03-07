Long Prairie Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girls

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Long Prairie man faces criminal sexual assault charges after he allegedly groped three underaged girls.

According to the charges, 19-year-old Jacob Weaver sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl. A third victim, a 13-year-old girl, told police Weaver had sexually groped her in the past.

Court records show the two older girls were lying in a bed together when Weaver went and sat on the bed. Despite the girls telling him to leave, Weaver is accused of groping the girls over their clothing.

The girls said they fell asleep after taking prescribed sleep medication and awoke to find themselves partially undressed and Weaver in the bed with them only wearing boxer shorts.

One of the girls said Weaver had sent messages to her phone describing sex acts he wanted to do with her.

Weaver denied most of the allegations to police and admitted he was drunk at the time.

Weaver is charged with two felon counts of criminal sexual conduct and one misdemeanor count of nonconsensual sexual contact.

