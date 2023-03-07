Foley Police Department Highlights Teenagers Good Deed

GOOD KIDS

When all you see in the headlines is bad news, things like this are a refreshing change.

The Foley Police Department put up a kind message this past Monday, thanking some kind school students for helping out a teacher.

FOLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT SHOUT OUT

The Foley Police Department received a report that 3 Foley High School teenage boys helped push a Foley School teacher's car out of the ditch last Wednesday, March 1st, approximately a mile East of Foley on County Road 4.

The Police Department sent the message, "A huge shout out to these kids for stepping up and helping out, even though they were not dressed for the weather!!"

Facebook/Foley PD Facebook/Foley PD loading...

GOOD PARENTING OR JUST GOOD KIDS?

I could give credit to the parents of these boys for raising them to be kindhearted individuals, but that being said, a lot of parents teach their kids how to be good citizens, but they don't always do what they are taught. These boys all stepped up to the plate to help out someone in need, and hats off to them for just being good kids.

OTHER GOOD DEEDS IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Three Ambulance EMTs also helped me out last week in St. Cloud. They were driving by and saw me shoveling around the tires of my car, and pulled over in between their duties to help get my son and me on our way. Thank you to all three who took time out of their busy day, and helped us out.

Has someone recently helped you or someone you know? Tell me about it so we can share the good news. Send your stories to kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

