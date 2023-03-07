St. Cloud Hospital Security Guard Receives Lifesaving Award

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A security officer at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital is being recognized for his quick thinking.

Last month, a bicyclist rushed into the hospital and told staff that somebody was unresponsive at a nearby bus stop.

That's when Josh Dalbec raced on the scene to help. He says when he arrived his first responder training took over.

I check for a pulse, I checked for breathing and didn't have those key things so that's when I started my first round of CPR. A short time later that's when my partner looked at me as said we had a pulse. It all happened so fast.

The person was then brought to the hospital, treated and discharged.

For his efforts, CentraCare presented Dalbec with a Lifesaving Award. He says while he's honored, he was simply just doing his job.

I did my job as a member of the Howard Lake Fire Department and as a security officer. I'm not a hero, I'm just an average guy.

Dalbec says he hopes his story inspires others to get CPR certified as it's a valuable life skill to have and you never know when you may need to use it.

Dalbec has been working as a security officer for CentraCare for nearly two years, he is also a member of the Howard Lake Fire and Ambulance.

