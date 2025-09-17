Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, September 16th
The Sartell volleyball team defeated Fergus Falls 3-1 on Tuesday night. Set scores were 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18.
Kate Thompson posted 42 assists, 11 digs and seven kills for the Sabres, while Liv Terhune notched 20 kills and five blocks.
The Sabres are now 10-7 overall and 4-2 in the Central Lakes Conference. Sartell will host Brainerd on Thursday, September 25th.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES
ROCORI 3, Apollo 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Detroit Lakes 0
Holdingford 3, Upsala 0
Milaca 3, Cathedral 1
BOYS SOCCER
Cathedral boys soccer topped Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 2-0 Tuesday night. Jacob Oliver scored on a penalty kick in the first half and scored a second goal in the second half for Cathedral, while Joey Cluever earned the shutout with two saves.
Cathedral is now 8-0-1 overall on the season and 5-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference. The Crusaders will host Little Falls on Thursday night at Whitney.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES
Apollo 2, Alexandria 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Detroit Lakes 1
Minnewaska Area 1, St John’s Prep 0
Tech 2, Brainerd 0
ROCORI 3, Sartell 0
GIRLS SOCCER
The Cathedral Crusaders beat Little Falls 3-1 on Tuesday night. Amelia Newiger, Jordan Bovy and Bayley Schneider each scored for Cathedral in the win.
The Crusaders are now 7-2 overall on the season and will play at Melrose on Thursday.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
St. John’s Prep 8, Melrose 0
Detroit Lakes 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Brainerd 3, St. Cloud 0
Sartell 8, ROCORI 1