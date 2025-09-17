The Sartell volleyball team defeated Fergus Falls 3-1 on Tuesday night. Set scores were 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18.

Kate Thompson posted 42 assists, 11 digs and seven kills for the Sabres, while Liv Terhune notched 20 kills and five blocks.

The Sabres are now 10-7 overall and 4-2 in the Central Lakes Conference. Sartell will host Brainerd on Thursday, September 25th.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

ROCORI 3, Apollo 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Detroit Lakes 0

Holdingford 3, Upsala 0

Milaca 3, Cathedral 1

BOYS SOCCER

Cathedral boys soccer topped Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 2-0 Tuesday night. Jacob Oliver scored on a penalty kick in the first half and scored a second goal in the second half for Cathedral, while Joey Cluever earned the shutout with two saves.

Cathedral is now 8-0-1 overall on the season and 5-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference. The Crusaders will host Little Falls on Thursday night at Whitney.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES

Apollo 2, Alexandria 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Detroit Lakes 1

Minnewaska Area 1, St John’s Prep 0

Tech 2, Brainerd 0

ROCORI 3, Sartell 0

GIRLS SOCCER

The Cathedral Crusaders beat Little Falls 3-1 on Tuesday night. Amelia Newiger, Jordan Bovy and Bayley Schneider each scored for Cathedral in the win.

The Crusaders are now 7-2 overall on the season and will play at Melrose on Thursday.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

St. John’s Prep 8, Melrose 0

Detroit Lakes 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Brainerd 3, St. Cloud 0

Sartell 8, ROCORI 1