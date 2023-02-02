Local Pilot Featured in National Magazine
UNDATED (WJON News) - A local pilot, and his home-built plane, will be featured in a national magazine.
Zach Jackson, of Brainerd, will be featured in the February issue of Sport, a magazine published by the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Jackson’s J-3 Piper Cub replica was hand built so he could include a larger engine and pontoon floats so it can land on water.
The plane won the Grand Champion Gold Lindy Award at last year’s E-A-A AirVenture, a week-long fly-in convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The Experimental Aircraft Association boasts 900 chapters and over 270,000 members.
