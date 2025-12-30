A busy week of holiday tournaments continued with Central Minnesota teams spreading across the state. Here is a look at the scores from Monday, December 29th and a look ahead to December 30th's action.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cathedral downed Litchfield 80-68 in the Crusaders' annual tournament in St. Cloud. Sal Camara led the Crusaders with 26 points and Hank Sand added 18 in the win.

Cathedral will play against Melrose at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Cathedral High School.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cathedral topped Pine City 49-46 and will play against Melrose at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cathedral.

BOYS HOCKEY

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, St. Cloud 4

Sartell 3, Blake 1

West Fargo 3, River Lakes 2

Cathedral 8, Litchfield 1

TUESDAY

River Lakes vs Bismarck @ West Fargo 12:30

Sartell vs Holy Family Catholic @ Maple Grove 2:30

Cathedral vs Sauk Rapids-Rice @ MAC 5 PM

Cloquet vs St. Cloud @ MAC 7:15

GIRLS HOCKEY

Blaine 2, St. Cloud 0

River Lakes 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 2

SSR 4, Mankato West 1

TUESDAY

St. Cloud @ Breck 3 PM