Local Artist Showcasing Work Inside New Ceramics Studio/Gallery

ST. CLOUD -- A local artist is ready to showcase her work inside her brand new gallery space.

Desi Murphy has spent the last several months renovating the former Currey's Photography building into an art studio and gallery.

She says she's looking forward to breaking out of her home studio and letting the creativity grow in her new space.

As soon as I moved into this building, my creativity just lit up. It's as though my brain knew I wasn't able to go in certain directions with my work until I had this space.

Murphy is inviting everyone to stop by and check out the new studio on Saturday with her first public event.

She says there will be everything from wheel-thrown pottery like mugs, bowls and plates, to porcelain jewelry, and lots of locally made gifts.

The gallery space is going to be open to the public about six times a year for events and exhibitions. The time in between events will be used to create new work.

The Opening Sale runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The studio is located at the corner of 8th Street North and 7th Avenue North.

Murphy says the Hester Park residents have been enthusiastic about the new art studio and she is incredibly grateful to be a part of this community and this neighborhood.

The historic building was built in 1932 and was used as a photography studio since 1997.

Desi Murphy Pottery