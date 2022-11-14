Light Snow in Central MN, Heavy Snow Along North Shore

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Light snow which developed overnight will continue through the rest of Monday morning across central-southern Minnesota, then move into western Wisconsin late Monday morning through the afternoon, and gradually diminish in the evening.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting a number of crashes throughout central Minnesota Monday morning.

Amounts will generally range 1-3", but portions of far southern Minnesota may receive upwards of around 4".

Motorists should use extra caution while traveling as both morning and afternoon commutes will be impacted.

The highest snow accumulations through Tuesday afternoon will be found along the higher terrain of the North Shore in Lake and Cook Counties, where 8-12” of snow will be possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Lake and Cook Counties until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow totals will decrease farther south along the North Shore, with 4-6” possible on top of the hill in Duluth today through Tuesday afternoon.