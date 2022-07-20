Lift Bridge Brewing Opening Third Location

STILLWATER -- A Minnesota-based brewery is expanding to a third location.

Stillwater's Lift Bridge has announced plans for a taproom and brewery inside the new Hudson Ballpark in Hudson, Wisconsin.

On Monday the Hudson City Council unanimously approved a development plan which includes the proposed project. The project will include an amateur baseball stadium for the Hudson River Hounds which is part of the Northwoods League.

Lift Bridge says both their Stillwater and New Richmond locations will remain open, with the ballpark their third location.

