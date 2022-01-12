I think I realized this morning why I tend to tall off of my weight loss New Year's Resolution bandwagon every year...Girl Scout cookie season starts up in February. And, who can say 'no' to an ambitious young girl with goals?

If you're looking forward to sinking your teeth into some delicious Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Girl Scout S'mores, or my favorite Lemon-Ups, get excited!

Girl Scout Troops will be out in the community selling their beloved cookies in T-minus 20 days!

They've got a new cookie coming out this year that's going to be all the rage. It's called Adventurefuls. Just wait until you hear what's in it.

It's a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel flavored creme and a hint of sea salt. Alright, I'll take 10 boxes of those...all for myself, please!

But seriously, every time you buy cookies from the Girl Scouts, you're supporting their hobbies and goals.

If you're wondering what kinds of cookies they're selling this year, browse the list below.

Adventurefuls

Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free)

Caramel deLites

Do-si-dos Peanut Butter Sandwich

Girl Scout S'mores

Lemonades (vegan)

Lemon-Ups

Peanut Butter Patties Tagalongs (vegan)

Shortbread Trefoils

Thin Mints (vegan)

Toasty-Yay (vegan)

Toffee-tastic (gluten-free)

And, did you know that every flavor is kosher and Halal certified? Now all you need to do is start budgeting over the next 20 days so you can drop a bunch of cash on Girl Scout Cookie season.

Pro-tip, buy enough cookies for summer. They make great bookends for your campfire marshmallows.

