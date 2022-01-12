High School Sports Results: January 11th
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 47, Little Falls 40
(Ellie Pelzel and Rachel Voit each had 15 points for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 6-4)
Foley 61, Milaca 44
Fergus Falls 67, St. Cloud Crush 51
Albany 85, Zimmerman 48
Boys Basketball:
Tech 75, Cathedral 46
(Jake Voth led Cathedral with 13 points and 6 blocks)
Sartell-St. Stephen 71, STMA 55
Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, Delano 47
Pine City 66, Foley 42
Rocori 73, Zimmerman 61
Albany 70, Minnewaska 62
Kimball 66, Holdingford 45
North Branch 75, Becker 53
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 7, Pine City 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 15, Willmar 0
River Lakes 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 1
Girls Hockey:
River Lakes 5, Hutchinson 2