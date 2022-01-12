High School Sports Results: January 11th

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 47, Little Falls 40

(Ellie Pelzel and Rachel Voit each had 15 points for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 6-4)

Foley 61, Milaca 44

Fergus Falls 67, St. Cloud Crush 51

Albany 85, Zimmerman 48

Boys Basketball:

Tech 75, Cathedral 46

(Jake Voth led Cathedral with 13 points and 6 blocks)

Sartell-St. Stephen 71, STMA 55

Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, Delano 47

Pine City 66, Foley 42

Rocori 73, Zimmerman 61

Albany 70, Minnewaska 62

Kimball 66, Holdingford 45

North Branch 75, Becker 53

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 7, Pine City 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 15, Willmar 0

River Lakes 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Girls Hockey:

River Lakes 5, Hutchinson 2