Ledge Amphitheater Holding Job Fair For Upcoming Season

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Interested in working at central Minnesota's popular outdoor music venue?

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is holding a job fair this weekend for the upcoming 2023 concert season.

Positions included Event and Parking Staff, Stage Crew, Seasonal Facility Staff, Concessions and more.

The Job Fair will run Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Waite Park Public Works facility.

Some of this year's national acts include Dwight Yoakam and Aaron Lewis, Gary Allen and Tracy Lawrence, Barenaked Ladies and The Doobie Brothers.

