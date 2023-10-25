A Leg Up for St. Cloud Veterans On Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local group is helping veterans get a leg up on Thursday. St. Cloud Stand Down is hosting a job fair at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In addition to job opportunities, there will be free meals, quilts, legal consultation, and more. All veterans are welcome regardless of discharge status but are asked to bring proof of military service.

Get our free mobile app

St.Cloud Stand Down is a private non-profit that has been helping veterans since 1998.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Historic cities: 10 metros with the oldest homes New Jersey Real Estate Network collected U.S. Census Bureau data to understand which metro regions have the most old homes, which include houses built in 1949 or earlier.