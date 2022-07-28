Latest Drought Condition Update for Minnesota
UNDATED -- The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor is pretty much unchanged this week.
The percentage of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now at 30 percent, up from 28 percent a week ago. The area stretches from central Minnesota southward including all of Stearns and Sherburne Counties.
Both the moderate drought and severe drought areas remain the same at seven percent and one percent.
The update is released Thursday, but the statistics are as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday so Tuesday's rainfall has not been factored into the data. St. Cloud officially had three-quarters of an inch of rain on Tuesday.
