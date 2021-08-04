Lack of Trust A Reason to Not Get Vaccinated?

WJON listeners on 2-Cent Tuesday and What Up Wednesday addressed the reason for a large percentage of the population choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Listener reactions include a lack of trust of the Government, the media and top health officials. Regular listener Trucker Bob said the lack of trust of the Government didn't always exist in this country but since the President Johnson administration some American people don't trust what the Government tells us. Another listener indicated a lack of trust of top health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci. Other listeners indicated they weren't interested in getting the vaccine because mainstream media seems to be pushing the public to get the vaccine and they don't trust mainstream media.

More and more private businesses, public and private colleges and local schools are asking people to mask up again regardless of vaccination status. An increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the country and locally in the St. Cloud metro area has many people frustrated with what has to be viewed as a setback due in large part to the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Some private schools in Minnesota are making it mandatory to get a vaccine to attend school in person this fall. How would you feel if your employer made it mandatory to get a vaccine? Would that push you to get it? Is it fair to do so? Whether to make it mandatory to get a vaccine to attend school, go to a sporting event, go on a plane or just go to work is likely being discussed by those who make those decisions.