Klobuchar Announces $475K Funding for 2nd St. Cloud COP House

ST. CLOUD -- A second Community Outpost House - or COP House - could be in the future for St. Cloud.

United States Senator Amy Klobuchar has announced that she has secured $475,000 in federal funding for the project.

The COP House would be built on St. Cloud's East Side. In addition to housing police, the COP House would provide office space for nutritional assistance services, healthcare agencies, and ambulance services.

Mayor Dave Kleis says the city doesn't have a specific location picked out yet. But, he says the city is very pleased with the amount of federal funding that has already been allocated toward the project.

Back in 2017, the St. Cloud Police Department established its first COP House in south St. Cloud to bolster public safety. In 2018, the St. Cloud COP House received the U.S. Department of Justice's L. Anthony Sutin Civic Imagination Award.