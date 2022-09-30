Kay&#8217;s Midtown Cafe Closing in St. Cloud

Kay’s Midtown Cafe Closing in St. Cloud

(Chrissy Gaetke, WJON)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kay's Midtown Cafe in St. Cloud is closing Friday.

The owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that their lease is expiring on the space at the end of October.

They say they are auctioning off the equipment.

They also thanked their customers for their support.

Kay's Midtown Cafe opened in the Midtown Square Mall in February of 2018.

 

