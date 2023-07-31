Learn About Becoming ‘A Big’ At Iron Street Distillery Tuesday
BECOME A BIG TODAY!
I spoke with Emmitt Edwards from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota today about the BIG event happening tomorrow night at Iron Street Distillery. If you haven't had a chance to visit Iron Street Distillery, this is a great way for you to stop by and visit, enjoy some free drinks and food, and learn more about becoming a big brother or big sister to one of the 110 kids waiting for a mentor here in central Minnesota.
CENTRAL MINNESOTA LITTLES WANT YOU
Whether you are from Holdingford, Foley, St. Cloud, or other surrounding communities, you can make a huge difference in the life of a young person that could really use your help. Many BIGS say that once they got started, the LITTLE is the one who made a difference in their life.
Emmitt made a great point. It only takes a commitment of two hours a week to become a Big, and there are many different programs that will fit the time of day that works for you and your Big.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need of male mentors, and many times couple mentors also work well to help a little along the way.
KICK OFF AT IRON STREET DISTILLERY
The big Kick-off event of the Back to School Campaign will be Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 from 4:30 to 7 pm at Iron Street Distillery, located at 539 East St. Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN 56304.