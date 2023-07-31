Learn About Becoming ‘A Big’ At Iron Street Distillery Tuesday

BECOME A BIG TODAY!

I spoke with Emmitt Edwards from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota today about the BIG event happening tomorrow night at Iron Street Distillery. If you haven't had a chance to visit Iron Street Distillery, this is a great way for you to stop by and visit, enjoy some free drinks and food, and learn more about becoming a big brother or big sister to one of the 110 kids waiting for a mentor here in central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

CENTRAL MINNESOTA LITTLES WANT YOU

Whether you are from Holdingford, Foley, St. Cloud, or other surrounding communities, you can make a huge difference in the life of a young person that could really use your help. Many BIGS say that once they got started, the LITTLE is the one who made a difference in their life.

Emmitt made a great point. It only takes a commitment of two hours a week to become a Big, and there are many different programs that will fit the time of day that works for you and your Big.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need of male mentors, and many times couple mentors also work well to help a little along the way.

KICK OFF AT IRON STREET DISTILLERY

The big Kick-off event of the Back to School Campaign will be Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 from 4:30 to 7 pm at Iron Street Distillery, located at 539 East St. Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.