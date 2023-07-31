Woman Airlifted to Hospital After Belgrade ATV Accident

BELGRADE (WJON News) - A woman fell out of a side-by-side ATV Friday and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Crow River Township Friday at about 5:30 pm on reports that a passenger in a side-by-side ATV had fallen out while the ATV was doing about 50 miles per hour.



Officers determined that 35-year-old Holly Breitbach was riding on County Road 13 in an ATV driven by 35-year-old Matthew Breitbach.

She believed her seat belt was stuck in the door, opened it, and the wind caught the door forcing her to fall out.

Breitbach was sent to Paynesville Hospital and later flown by Life Link Helicopter to another hospital.

