St. John’s Hockey Team Makes History With MIAC Championship Win

photo courtesy of Josh Johnston of SJU Athletics

St. John's hockey is headed back to the NCAA tournament after defeated Gustavus 4-3 in overtime Saturday to capture their first MIAC tournament championship since 2013.

Game Winner Saturday

Cashen Naeve scored the game-winner 3:23 into overtime to lift the Johnnies to the victory.  The Johnnies fell behind 2-0 in the 1st period and trailed 3-1 going into the 3rd.  St. John's got goals in regulation from Logan Lyke, Cam Boche, and Chris Kerman. 

What's Next

St. John's improves to 17-6-4 and will await their NCAA Division III tournament assignment.  The Johnnies will play their next game on Saturday March 14.

