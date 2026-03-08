St. John's hockey is headed back to the NCAA tournament after defeated Gustavus 4-3 in overtime Saturday to capture their first MIAC tournament championship since 2013.

Game Winner Saturday

Cashen Naeve scored the game-winner 3:23 into overtime to lift the Johnnies to the victory. The Johnnies fell behind 2-0 in the 1st period and trailed 3-1 going into the 3rd. St. John's got goals in regulation from Logan Lyke, Cam Boche, and Chris Kerman.

What's Next

St. John's improves to 17-6-4 and will await their NCAA Division III tournament assignment. The Johnnies will play their next game on Saturday March 14.