Joetown Rocks Returns to St. Joseph this Weekend

Joetown Rocks Returns to St. Joseph this Weekend

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. JOSEPH -- After a two-year hiatus, Joetown Rocks is back.

The festival kicks off this Sunday with the gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

The music begins at 6:00 p.m. with the St. Joseph Catholic School Kids. Other bands include Miss Darling Jane, Quinn Sullivan, and at 8:45 p.m. the Killer Vees with Edan Everly. Edan Everly is the son of Don Everly of the Everly Brothers. The fireworks will be at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

On the 4th of July, the events begin with the parade at 10:00 a.m., Bingo and other games start at 11:00 a.m., live music is at 11:30 a.m. and the quilt auction and raffle are Monday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

The annual Joetown Rocks festival is the major fundraiser for the Church of Saint Joseph.

Home for Sale in St. Cloud Features Pool and Volleyball Court

Filed Under: St. Joseph
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top