Jingle & Mingle Parade in Sauk Rapids [PHOTOS]

Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The annual Jingle & Mingle Parade was held in downtown Sauk Rapids on Saturday night.

Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
About 30 units were in this year's parade including floats with the Sauk Rapids Royalty and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
The parade was the culmination of a day filled with events.  Earlier on Saturday, there was an artisan market, carolers on the sidewalks, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a living nativity.

Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
