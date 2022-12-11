Jingle & Mingle Parade in Sauk Rapids [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The annual Jingle & Mingle Parade was held in downtown Sauk Rapids on Saturday night.

Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

About 30 units were in this year's parade including floats with the Sauk Rapids Royalty and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The parade was the culmination of a day filled with events. Earlier on Saturday, there was an artisan market, carolers on the sidewalks, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a living nativity.

