Jingle & Mingle Festival in Downtown Sauk Rapids on Saturday

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Downtown Sauk Rapids is the place to be this Saturday. The Downtown Jingle & Mingle Festival will be happening at several locations throughout the day.

Organizer Marla Elness says this will be their biggest event yet.

Downtown is kind of the keyword here. Our mission is to get a lot more business to our businesses. We've invited a lot of our artisans in our local area and have nearly 25 artisans that will be featured, some at the downtown businesses.

Elness says more artisans will be inside the new Riverside Terrace at The Clearing in Southside Park.

You can also take a free horse-drawn wagon ride and take a selfie with a Llama in Southside Park.

Elness says they've also got some singers coming in to stroll the sidewalks downtown.

We have singing groups from all different places. We also have a theater group that will be dressed up doing their play Elf. That should be fun.

Living Waters Lutheran Church has its annual Living Nativity in the Coborn's Parking lot in the afternoon.

The day wraps up with the Jingle & Mingle parade starting at 5:00 p.m. Elness says they have just over 30 units scheduled to be in this year's parade.