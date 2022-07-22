It’s Moondance Rock Weekend and Bret Has a Message…

Moondance Rock weekend is here, and Bret Michaels is excited to take the stage tomorrow night as the headliner.

The fact that he is doing this gig is amazing to me. This isn't a Poison show - It's Bret Michaels. And he is already involved with a tour currently with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett with Poison. He is one busy guy! And he just came off of a brief hospital stay because of an allergic reaction. But all is well again, and as he says, "he's ready to rock".

Check out this video - he has something special that he is going to be doing while at Moondance Saturday night.

Heading to Moondance this weekend? Take a bunch of pictures and share them, we love to see things through other people's experiences. Have fun!

