Wisconsin Woman Run Over By Train in Delano

DELANO -- A Wisconsin woman was taken to the hospital after she was run over by a train early Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the area of 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue in Delano.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities arrived to find the woman, 51-year-old Heather Sinkel of Webster, Wisconsin, laying on the railroad tracks.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says Sinkel and two other people tried to cross between two train cars that were parked on the tracks.

As the group was crossing, the train began moving causing Sinkel to fall. She then became stuck below the moving train.

Authorities says Sinkel was taken to HCMC with severe injuries.