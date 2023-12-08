Is This The Object Minnesotans Consider To Be ‘The Star of Bethlehem?’

WHAT WAS THE STAR OF BETHLEHEM?

What was the Star of Bethlehem? Do we know? As I kid, I always thought it was the North Star; but when you start reading about it, apparently my thoughts are skewed. Many people think that it COULD have been Haley's Comet.

Have you ever sung this song before? I don't remember anymore if I learned it when I was little or if I learned it while I was living in Kentucky, but I do remember choirs singing these lyrics at Christmas time: "Oh beautiful star of Bethlehem, shining afar through shadows dim, giving the light for those who long have gone. Guiding the wise men on their way, unto the place where Jesus lay; Oh beautiful star of Bethlehem, shine on."

Could the Star of Bethlehem be Halley's Comet? Forbes Magazine says that this week, Halley's Comet will reach its furthest point from the sun and start its journey back. In the case of Haley's Comet, that is about every 75 to 79 years, and we only see it when it starts getting closer to our sun.

WILL WE SEE HALLEY'S COMET AGAIN?

The last time Halley's Comet was visible from Earth, was 1986. I'm sure I must have seen it if it was that big of a deal, but I was just out of high school, so I don't remember. Halley's will reach the farthest point in its orbit of the sun at 8 pm central time tonight.

The next time we will see it will be in late July of 2061, and it's expected to be much closer to Earth than the last time, so experts are saying it will also be brighter.

Is Halley's Comet the Star of Bethlehem?

STAR OR PLANET?

I can see why people would have called it a star back then. It definitely would be an incredible, undeniable bright light in the sky that wasn't always there; making it a very special star to those who were seeing it at the time.

According to the article, the comet does align with the estimated time of Jesus' birth between 6 B.C and 4 B.C. What are your thoughts?

