St. Cloud Symphony Concert To Feature Unique Art

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two art forms will come together for a unique concert in St. Cloud on Saturday. The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra is performing its Holiday Sketches Concert in Ritsche Auditorium at St. Cloud State University.

International Conductors Lucia Magney, St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra loading...

The Orchestra gave the list of songs they will be performing to area teachers and asked them to have kids listen to the songs and submit artwork inspired by the music. Orchestra Artistic Director Hisham Bravo says the goal was to encourage kids to be creative:

"It really is just to get kids to use their creative faculties, and we can't have enough art in our society so to encourage such a simple thing I think is a worthwhile endeavor."

Lucia Magney, St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Lucia Magney, St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra loading...

Bravo says the chosen art will be scanned in and displayed on a big screen above the orchestra during the concert, and any pieces not shown during the concert will be in the lobby for people to see before and after the show. He says the show should be a lot of fun:

"It will just be a lot of fun hearing some familiar music, some new music, seeing some artwork, and just spending the afternoon or morning with us, I think will be a highlight for a lot of folks this year."

There is a children's show of the Holiday Sketches Concert at 10:00 a.m., and an adult version at 3:00 p.m. and there is a cost to attend.

Lucia Magney, St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Lucia Magney, St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra loading...

