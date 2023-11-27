Investigators Describe Vehicle Suspected in Deadly Hit and Run

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- The State Patrol and Mille Lacs County authorities want to speak with the driver of a vehicle they believe struck and killed a pedestrian in Onamia.

Deputies say 56-year-old Cathy Donovan was walking her dogs along Highway 169 on November 13th when she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Investigators say they're looking for a dark-colored vehicle with full-width headlights that was traveling northbound near Grand Casino Mille Lacs. There’s a picture on the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Facebook page and a comment suggests it is a Ford EcoSport.

Anyone with information should contact the Minnesota State Patrol.

