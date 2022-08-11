Interstate 94 Project West of Monticello Nearing Completion

HASTY -- Work on expanding Interstate 94 to three lanes between Hasty and Monticello is nearing completion.

Eastbound traffic will be shifted over to the newly created eastbound lanes by Saturday.

The corridor will remain a work zone as crews remove concrete barriers, install permanent road markings, establish new turf, and complete other tasks.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says drivers will have two lanes in each direction until the entire project is completed in early October.

When finished, there will be three lanes of traffic between Clearwater and Monticello.

Get our free mobile app

MnDOT says the Enfield Rest Area will open Tuesday with updated sidewalks, access approaches, and ramps into and out of the facility.

Take a Look Around Bavarian Gardens in New Munich

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota