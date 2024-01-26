Igloo Bar A Winter Tradition on Minnesota’s Lake of The Woods

LAKE OF THE WOODS (WJON News) -- With the unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast, Minnesotans still eager to embrace winter may have to head north.

One fun option is the Igloo Bar at Zipple Bay on Lake of The Woods. Joe Henry is the Executive Director of Lake of The Woods Tourism.

He says the Igloo Bar has been a tradition for 16 to 18 years now.

How would you like to go to a bar that's about 1,000 square feet, it looks like an igloo, it's got two big screen TVs, it has an ATM, it's got almost a full bar, and they usually have a couple of hot food items, and oh, by the way, you can actually ice fish in the bar, because it's a couple of miles out on Lake of the Woods.

Henry says you can rent a fish hole in the bar for $5 an hour.

He says the Igloo Bar at Zipple Bay is still up and running about two miles out on the lake.

They plow ice roads that are five lanes wide and you drive out on this ice road. Ice up there is much thicker than it is in central Minnesota. As you drive out, you see lights on the right-hand side, there will be dozens and dozens and dozens of fish houses out there fishing.

He says you follow the street signs on the ice roads to find your way to the Igloo Bar. They usually have fire pits outside the bar.

It's open daily at noon. On average the Igloo Bar typically is able to operate into March before they have to take it down.

