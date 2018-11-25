Husky Men’s Basketball Beats Point Loma

The No. 16 ranked Huskies capped off the Point Loma University Thanksgiving Classic with an impressive 74-65 win over the host school on Saturday.

It was a close game in the first half, with neither team leading by more than three points for the first five minutes of play. In the second quarter, Brindley Theisen scored three consecutive three-pointers to extend the Huskies’ lead. Point Loma regained some ground, but St. Cloud State held a slim lead of 38-34 at halftime.

The tight game continued back-and-forth at the start of the second half, but the Huskies were able to pull away enough to lock-up the win. Gage Davis led the team in scoring with 21 points. Theisen finished with 17, and Jace Kitchen scored a season and career-high 16.

SCSU’s record improves to 4-1. They return to the court on Dec. 1 st when they host the University of Minnesota-Duluth to kick-off the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.