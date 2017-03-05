Huskies Lose Regular Season Finale

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State Huskies Men's Hockey team (16-17-1,10-13-1) lost 2-1 against the Colorado College Tigers (8-22-4, 4-16-4) on the final night of the regular season.

All the goals were scored on the 1st period. The lone goal scorer for the Huskies was Jimmy Schuldt with assists from Jacob Benson and Dennis Cholowski.

The Huskies finished the season in 5th place in the NCHC.

SCSU will travel to UND in a best of three series with the Fighting Hawks. The winner of the series will move onto the next round of the NCHC tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis.