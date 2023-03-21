Hundreds In Downtown St. Cloud for Pool & Dart Tournament

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Hundreds of pool and dart players will be putting their skills to the test for several days this weekend in downtown St. Cloud.

The 30th Annual Midwest Coin Concepts Pool and Dart Tournaments will be held at the River's Edge Convention Center.

About 650 dart players and about 500 pool players have signed up to compete in the singles, doubles, and team tournaments which start on Thursday and wrap up on Sunday morning. The competitors will be primarily from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The total prize payout will be close to $30,000.

Spokesman Ryan Schleicher says the annual event is a celebration of the end of the league season.

