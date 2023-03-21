Hundreds In Downtown St. Cloud for Pool & Dart Tournament
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Hundreds of pool and dart players will be putting their skills to the test for several days this weekend in downtown St. Cloud.
The 30th Annual Midwest Coin Concepts Pool and Dart Tournaments will be held at the River's Edge Convention Center.
About 650 dart players and about 500 pool players have signed up to compete in the singles, doubles, and team tournaments which start on Thursday and wrap up on Sunday morning. The competitors will be primarily from Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The total prize payout will be close to $30,000.
Get our free mobile app
Spokesman Ryan Schleicher says the annual event is a celebration of the end of the league season.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.