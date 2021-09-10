Huge Food Truck Festival Coming to St. Cloud October 9th

A massive food truck festival is taking over the Miller auto Plaza parking lot in St. Cloud on October 9th:

Ready to Indulge in some of the States best Food Truck Food? We will have more than only Food Trucks! Lots of fun planned for this event. Buy fall decor items and crafts, Pumpkins, Produce, Carve your own pumpkin, Joust Inflatable, DJ, AXE Throwing and much more!

Some of the food trucks and booths setting up at this event include:

Christine's Sweet Confections

Trickster Tacos

RM BBQ

Taqueria Los Paisanos

Sumo Egg Rolls

Comfort Smash Foods

Youniverse Foodie Waffles

Floyd's Donuts

Goldie's Cafe

and more!

This Family Food Truck Festival will be running from 11 am - 6 PM on October 9th and everyone is welcome. The crew at Miller Auto Plaza is all about building community and friendships, and hosting this event is their way of giving back. They hosted a similar event back in May to start the summer, so it's fun to see them do it again to wrap up the season.

Mark your calendar for October 9th, and stay up to date on the Family Food Truck Festival by following and "liking" Miller Auto Plaza on Facebook. Fall is going to be tasty in St. Cloud!

