How to Crawl into the weekend in Downtown St. Cloud

As we approach the weekend, understanding that weather like we’ve been having isn’t going to last too much longer, a great way to get out and enjoy is the Downtown Art Crawl in St. Cloud. Locally owned businesses and eateries will be hosting the works of many talented Central Minnesota artists.

The following locations in the downtown destination points for this art crawl:

Apiary Coworking

Arroy

Baby’s on Broadway

Bella Vita Salt Caves

Cream City Tattoo

Endurunce Shop

Green Thumb ETC

Iron Street Distillery

Jules’ Bistro

Mantra Salon and Spa

Mind, Body and Spirit

Oblivion Coffee Bar and Mercantile

Olde Brick House

Rush Boutique

Seal Dwyer Counseling/Rainbow Wellness Collective

Spice of Life Tea Shop

The Loft Condominiums

The Pickled Loon

The Studio:(A Creative Collaborative Space)- Veranda Lounge, Blue Goose Speakeasy and White Horse

And both levels of The Paramount Center for the Arts

At each of these locations you’ll find the creative workings of a local artist or creator. The types of works can be specific at some locations while others will feature various types of art at their location.

You can get more specific details at artcrawlstcloud.com.

The art crawl allows you the chance to get to know some of the talented artists that live right here around us. You may discover pieces that really connect with you. The other great part of this, it’s an opportunity to get acquainted with the local businesses that make up the backbone of Downtown St. Cloud. If there’s a place you’ve always wanted to go to, but haven’t yet, here’s a very causal chance to do just that.