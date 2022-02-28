How St. Cloud Schools Handled the February 15th Fight

A fight broke out at Apollo High School the night of February 15th when Tech played a boys basketball game at rival, Apollo. Today on WJON I talked with St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett. He says when they have potential "highly spirited" matchups between Tech and Apollo they make sure they have plenty of staff available at these events. Jett says the staffs at Tech and Apollo get together prior and involve law enforcement in these discussions.

Jett says one of the things that wasn't discussed was not allowing junior high students at the event without parental supervision. He says dropping a junior student off at the game without supervision isn't something they are O.K. with. Jett says the skirmish that evening involved junior high students. He says the skirmish began in the cafeteria and extended into the parking lot.

Jett says the high school students were "absolutely wonderful". He says they were supporting their teams and were spirited. Jett says school district had 3 or 4 police officers at the game coordinating security efforts with their staff. He says this skirmish didn't happen until the game was over.

WJON covered this event February 16. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Willie Jett it is available below.