How Much Minnesotans Have Spent On Lottery Tickets in 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Lotto fever is running high these days with a massive Powerball jackpot still up for grabs.

A new study has just been released that shows just how much money we're shelling out for a chance to dream big.

The website SuperCasinoSites has broken down the numbers. They say in Minnesota so far this year (through October 10th, 2023) we have spent over $81.4 million on Powerball tickets and just over $53.8 million on Mega Millions tickets, for a combined total of over $135.2 million in just those two games alone.

Their study says with a population of over 5.7 million that breaks down to about $23.66 per person.

Per Capita tickets spent is the highest in New Jersey at $55.77 closely followed by New Hampshire at $54.92. Residents of Arkansas and Oklahoma spend the least per capita at $19.48 and $19.75.

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1.725 billion, or $756.5 million for the cash option.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday with an estimated jackpot of $48 million, with a cash option of $21.2 million.

