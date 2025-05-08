How Many Current MLB Players In 2025 Played In The Metrodome?

It seems hard to believe but the 2025 season is the Twins' sixteenth at Target Field. It seems like just yesterday the Twins hosted the Red Sox for their first Minnesota-based outdoor game in nearly 30 years.

I was a big fan of the Metrodome, the Twins' previous stadium, despite its many deficiencies like the stale air, poor sightlines and the roof covering up the beautiful June evening happening outside the Dome on a given night.

What I did enjoy about the old ballpark was the cheap ticket prices, easy parking options and competitive teams. After all, if the team was horrible no one was going to make the trip to that place just to see the park.

With each passing year there are fewer and fewer active Major League Baseball players who can say they played at the Metrodome. In fact, as of 2025, there are only two left!

Before we get to who those players are, I will mention that there are some other players who have been in the league since before the 2009 season (final year of the Dome), but did not play at the stadium.

Pitcher Charlie Morton debuted with the Braves in 2008 and pitched for the Pirates in 2009 but did not play against the Twins. His Pirates did, however, play in Minnesota during the 2009 season.

Pitcher Max Scherzer also debuted in 2008, with the Diamondbacks, but they did not play in Minnesota in 2008 or 2009.

Utility player Justin Turner made his Major League debut in 2009 with Baltimore but did not play in any games against the Twins that season.

Another honorable mention goes to reliever Jesse Chavez, who did play against the Twins at the Metrodome in 2009 with the Pirates, but is technically on a minor league deal with Atlanta in 2025.

That brings us to the final two active MLB players to have played in a game at the Metrodome- outfielder Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers.

Verlander, who now plays for the San Francisco Giants at age 42, debut for the Tigers in 2005 and made five career starts at the Dome. In those games, Verlander posted a 1-2 record with a 4.32 ERA and 33 K's in 33.1 innings pitched.

For comparison's sake, Verlander has done very well at Target Field- 8-2 with a 2.16 era in 13 starts.

McCutchen debuted during the final season at the Dome- 2009. He played in all three games of the Pirates' series in Minneapolis (his 12th, 13th and 14th career games) and went 5-14 with a double in the series.