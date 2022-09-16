How Does Minnesota Rank On The “Least Rude State” List?

Doesn't it feel good to come in first in a survey. I really haven't been to all the states in the US, but the ones I have been to, I'd have to say Minnesota is certainly one of the least rude.

According to the website BGR.com, BestLife came up with a list of states based on their "Rudeness Score". BestLife combined previous rankings for the rudest cities. They took into account the the population of cities considered the rudest, the number of drivers deemed to be rude according to Insurify.

They also took data from 2.5 million social media users by asking witch state they thought was the most "unfriendly". Add to that, they took data from LivePerson, a live support company, on how many people cursed during a live chat.

By combining the above data, they came up with a list of all states ranked by being the "least rude". Here are the top 10 least rude states;

Minnesota South Carolina Louisiana Mississippi Tennessee Hawaii Colorado Vermont Texas Kentucky

I've been to all those states except Vermont and really can't argue with the findings. Now, let's take a look at the 10 states that came in at the bottom of the list, the 10 'rudest states", I guess.

New York Virginia Washington Iowa Alaska Utah Massachusetts Rhode Island California Idaho

I guess it's not really any surprise that New York came in as the #1 rudest state. It's almost part of it's charm, right?

So, keep the "Minnesota Nice" going and let's make #1 every year.

