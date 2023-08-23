If you enjoy living in Central Minnesota but could do without all the neighbors, I have just the place for you!

There is a two bedroom, one bathroom home for sale on Horseshoe Lake, which is part of the Horseshoe Lake Chain of Lakes, but the deal doesn't include just the home. In fact, the $449,000 asking price includes an entire island!

From Zillow via Moe Mossa of Savvy Avenue, LLC:

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have your own private island on the beautiful lakes of Minnesota! Enjoy this unique 3-season cabin on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes 25 minutes from St. Cloud. After parking on the mainland, take a short walk over your private bridge where you can relax on your own private retreat. With hundreds of feet of beautiful shoreline and an abundance of mature trees, this cabin is the perfect escape for nature. This cozy island cabin has 2 BR 1 BA; includes a living room, kitchen/dining room, 3-season sunroom, and a spacious wrap-around deck. This property has original hardwood floors throughout, 21 new windows, and 2 new doors with screen doors. The island is located on a gorgeous lake, providing ample room for a variety of water activities including fishing, water sports, swimming, and kayaking! The island also has a large yard, shed, and firepit area, perfect for bonfires and outdoor fun! Two docks as well as most of the furnishings are included.

The home itself is 868 square feet, while the lot covers 0.72 acres of land.

Here's a look at what the sale includes.

Moe Mossa 612-490-1268, Savvy Avenue, LLC Moe Mossa 612-490-1268, Savvy Avenue, LLC loading...

