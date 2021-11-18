Holidazzle Returns to Minnesota this Year – Sort of

There are a few things that I look forward to each winter season. And some of them... actually most of them were cancelled for the last couple of years due to the pandemic. It's time to get back to some normalcy that most people like during those cold winter months.

Some of those things are the holiday parades that happen all over the state. The Holidazzle parade is one of those things. It runs from the day after Thanksgiving through the week of Christmas...normally. This year, because of the current heightened health concerns, they are still going to have some events in person, but there will be a series of "Moments" and an event that will happen over one weekend.

There will also be some attractions that will continue for a couple of weeks- Friday, November 26th through December 3 will have some features that you and your family and friends can check out.

The hope is that after this year- with somewhat in-person activities, that next year will allow Holidazzle to go back to normal.

