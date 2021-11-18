The Best Holiday Drink Ever is Back on Store Shelves in St. Cloud

God bless us, everyone! The best holiday drink of all time is back on store shelves in St. Cloud. I've been waiting for Canada Dry Cranberry Ginger Ale to be available again and last night I spotted it at Walmart in St. Cloud.

This is my favorite pop on the market, and unfortunately, it is only around during the holidays (or so I've seen) so I gotta enjoy it while I can.

This drink is the ultimate pairing for Thanksgiving dinner, social gatherings, Christmas Eve at Grandmas, and it can even help settle your tummy after too big of a feast, after all, it is ginger ale. Also, it is great when mixed into a holiday punch.

If you see me walking around with a glass of wine at a gathering this time of year, chances are good it isn't wine, it's cranberry ginger ale.

Other top tier seasonal items I've spotted on shelves so far:

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes

Pepperidge Farm Peppermint Milano Cookie Slices

Ghirardelli peppermint bark chocolate squares

Kemps apple crisp flavored ice cream

Giant tins of flavored popcorn

What is your favorite seasonal treat?

