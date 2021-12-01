December Teacher Of The Month: Brittney Witt Of Sartell Middle School

Congratulations to December's Teacher of the Month: Brittney Witt of Sartell Middle School. Ms. Witt is an art teacher at the school and was nominated by a student:

Ms.Witt is awesome! There are many reasons why she deserves to be Teacher of the Month She’s always in a good mood, each morning she greets me with a smile and is very bubbly. She is very caring, and is always right there next to us if we need help. She brightens my day whenever I walk into her room. She is very creative and decorated her whole classroom by herself. It looks AMAZING! This was my first year in Middle School, and I was nervous. She made me feel welcomed. She remembered me from this past summer when she was a coach of mine for Strength Training. As you can see, Ms.Witt would be an excellent choice for Teacher of the Month.

Our winning teacher was presented with gift cards to Coyote Moon Grill, Concrete Image Salon and Great Harvest Bread, along with a commemorative plaque from All Star Trophy and Awards.

Let's face it, teachers have faced more challenges than ever during this past year and they all deserve a little more recognition. If you know of an educator who is consistently going above and beyond the call of duty, you can nominate them for Teacher of the Month HERE.

It could be your child's teacher, someone who taught you in the past that made an impact on your life, your neighbor who is a teacher... really, any instructor who you feel deserves some extra kudos. You don't need to write a novel to nominate someone, a couple of sentences will do, so don't be nervous!